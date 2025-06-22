Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to meeting World Athletics President, hints at big plans for track & field

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his thoughts after linking up with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe in France and also indicated big plans for track and field. This came during the 2025 Paris Diamond League that took place last week on June 20.

During this meetup, several of Athlos' top administrators, such as marketing officer Kayla Green, were present along with Ohanian for track and field research. Following this meetup, Coe shared glimpses of their time on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which also featured France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

The World Athletics President further stated in his post that he had a discussion with Ohanian about the upcoming event of his Athlos meet, and also with Oudea-Castera about the future of the sport in Paris. He wrote:

"Another fantastic @Diamond_League meeting in Paris. Great to spend time with @alexisohanian talking about his next @athlos meet in NYC in October (see link in their bio for tickets) and also French Sports Minister @AOC1978 reliving Paris24."

Ohanian reacted to the post and expressed his pleasure in meeting the World Athletics president. He commented:

"Pleasure was all mine! Lots of exciting things to come"

Serena Williams' husband also shared this tweet and expressed gratitude for the hospitality during the meetup and further stated in his caption:

"Thank you for the hospitality! Great night for T&F. See you all in NY 🗽 10-10"

Alexis Ohanian's Athlos got an immense boost in recent months, especially with the joining of Sha'Carri Richardson and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

"We want to highlight incredible athletes"- Alexis Ohanian speaks up about his aspiration with Athlos

Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian made his feelings known about his aspirations with Athlos after the reported format change of the meet in 2026. Next year, Ohanian's Athlos is planning to host several meets across the year, with competitions being held in team format.

Serena Williams' husband stated that he wanted to give a dynamic platform through which female athletes can highlight themselves outside the Olympics. He also mentioned that this team format will give these athletes a better emphasis on the world stage. Ohanian said (via his Instagram):

"When the Olympics are on, we're all paying attention, so it made no sense to me that would stop outside of the Olympics. We want to highlight these incredible athletes year around and our job with the Athlos league is to create a dynamic format using teams that puts them on global stage."

During the conversation, Alexis Ohanian also remarked that he wants to get the fans' support for these Athlos teams, set to be introduced next year.

