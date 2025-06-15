Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets sentimental about his dad on Father's Day

The husband of Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit got sentimental as he shared glimpses of wholesome family moments with his father on Father's Day.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got married to Serena Williams in November 2017. The couple welcomed their firstborn daughter the same year. Serena and Ohanian are building an optimistic future for women in sports. Athlos is one such ambitious project of Ohanian, which is an all-women track and field event. Ohanian and Serena are trying to get investors to invest in women's sports and revolutionise the business around sports.

In a recent Instagram post, Ohanian shared glimpses of beautiful moments with his father and his family. Ohanian dedicated the post to his father and got sentimental on the occasion of Father's Day. He wrote:

"Got a dad who can do it all — grandPA, too! Happy Father’s Day to a Real One from Day One. Love you, pop."

Serena and Alexis Ohanian are parents of two daughters, Olympia and Adira. The couple is an influential figure in helping out young women athletes by providing them with opportunities and investing in the future of women's sports.

Serena Williams shares an affectionate reaction for her husband Alexis Ohanian, an influential figure in promoting women's sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently attended a wedding of a friend in Scotland. Ohanian made a bold fashion statement at the wedding, surprsing the attendees by wearing a traditional Scottish kilt at the ceremony. Serena shared an affectionate response in the instagram post hyping her husband, as she wrote:

"Dear Scotland! 💍✨ it was well worth seeing @AlexisOhanian in a kilt! What a stud! ❤️‍🔥Thank you so much."

Alexis Ohanian is impacting women's sports positively, focusing on an important aspect of infrastructure for the athletes. Building spaces that are safe and optimal for women athletes, he said in an Instagram post:

Women in sports once had to fight for a future that didn’t exist yet. Waking up early and training hard —not because there was a promise of fame, but for love of the game. But now, we’re building infrastructure.The next generation won’t just hope—they’ll KNOW it’s possible.

Serena Williams and her husband have together initiated funds and programs that promote and assist young women athletes. Ohanian is one of the founders of the popular US professional soccer team, Angel City FC. Serena Williams is a founding investor alongside popular names like pop star Becky G and celebrity actresses Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush, America Ferrera and Uzo Aduba. Famous YouTubers Casey Neistat and Lilly Singh are also one of the founding investors in the club.

