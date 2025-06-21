Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian stops by major track and field event for Athlos 'research'

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made an appearance at the Paris Diamond League, which was held on Friday, June 20, for 'research' purposes. The co-founder of Reddit is also the founder of the women-only professional track and field league known as Athlos. This year, the league will be held on October 10 in Icahn Stadium.

Ohanian has previously discussed why he started Athlos, saying that he wanted to elevate the status of women's track and field outside of the usual Olympic cycle. He also brought on prominent athletes like Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Sha'Carri Richardson as adviser-owners in a bid to make the league even better for athletes.

Ohanian is married to tennis legend Serena Williams, and they have two daughters. In a story shared on Instagram, he wrote:

"We out here! @Athlos research in Paris"

Still taken from Ohanian's Instagram (Source: @alexisohanian/Instagram)

Ohanian also posed with two members of the Athlos team, including Kayla Green, who is the Chief Marketing Officer of the league.

Still taken from Ohanian's Instagram (source: @alexisohanian/Instagram)

Ohanian has also discussed how Serena Williams has supported his projects, including Athlos.

Alexis Ohanian on how Serena Williams has supported him through his track and field venture

Ohanian and Williams at the 2023 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian revealed what his wife, Serena Williams, has thought about his interest in the sport of track and field. He started Athlos last year, with its inaugural event on September 26, 2024.

In an interview with Citius Mag, Ohanian said:

"She's been very entertained by all of this, whether it's been soccer or golf or now track, one of the things about Serena is she puts up with a lot for me and I feel like since I don't have an off, I don't even have like a downshift and man a few years ago, when I was talking to her, she knew this when we first started dating. I will never retire, I will never stop. I get so much joy with being able to build especially through zero, it does not interest me to own an existing team. I am much more interested about building things from the scratch."

Ohanian is also the owner of a venture capital firm known as Seven Seven Six. He was formerly the founding controlling owner of the NWSL team Angel City FC. The couple is also investors in Tiger Woods' golf league.

