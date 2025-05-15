In another show of strong support for women's sports, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has bought a ten percent stake in Chelsea Women's football club in the WSL (Women's Super League). Chelsea is one of the most reputable clubs in English football, and Ohanian aims to bring that popularity to the States.

Ad

As per reports, Ohanian has paid 26.5 million dollars to acquire the position in the team and has also taken a seat on the board of the team. This is not the first time the co-founder of Reddit has explored investing opportunities in women's football, as he was previously an investor at Angel City FC, one of the clubs in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) in the US.

Ohanian has joined one of the most successful women's soccer clubs in England, as the Chelsea Women won their sixth consecutive WSL in 2025 and eighth title overall since the league started in 2011. The team in blue were in tremendous form this year, not losing any of their 22 matches, winning 19 of them and drawing the other three fixtures. They finished 12 points clear of the second-placed Arsenal Women. They also reached the semifinal of the Women's Champions League, losing to defending champions Barcelona in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Ohanian shared the news of his acquisition on social media, proudly stating his commitment to women's sports. The 150 million dollar worth investor (via Celebrity Net Worth) welcomed the opportunity to help an established club gain more success.

"I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining @ChelseaFCW as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favorite @BarclaysWSL team and much, much more". said Ohanian (Via X)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Women are all set to take on Manchester United Women in the Women's FA Cup final on May 18 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. It is expected that Ohanian, alongside Williams, would be in attendance to cheer on the team.

"It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence"- Alexis Ohanian on underinvestment in women's sports

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian (Getty)

While talking about the potential reasons for historical underinvestment in women's sports, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian stated that low expectations in women's sports played a key part in that. In an interview with Bloomberg back in 2024, Ohanian pointed out the issues of sexism, racism, and business incompetence as some reasons why the potential of women's sports could not be realized till now.

Ad

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations. When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence," Ohanian said.

Ohanian was impressed at the improvement women's sports had made commercially in 2024, despite being behind men's sports by a considerable margin. Notably, the American businessman remained optimistic about the growth opportunities of women's sports in the future.

Ohanian's initiative of launching Athlos, a female-only track and field event that had its debut edition last year in New York, was a big success in terms of participation and groundbreaking prize money for female athletes. The event was also a first in terms of having an all-female broadcasting crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas