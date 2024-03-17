“Been telling y'all since 2019” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to projected revenue growth in women's sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian rejoiced over a recent report that women's sports could generate a record-breaking $1 billion in 2024.

Ohanian reacted to a news article by CNBC article that women's sports could bring in $1 billion in 2024, according to a Deloitte report.

The CNBC article mentioned that young female sportspersons like the NCAA basketballer Caitlin Clark and tennis sensation Coco Gauff are attracting many viewers to the game.

They have also attributed the growth to successful tournaments organized in the past year such as the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, FIFA Women's World Cup, and the newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League. The most watched women's sports match also took place last year, when on August 30 92000 people attended the college volleyball match between Nebraska and Omaha.

Reacting to the report, the Reddit co-founder wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he has been talking about the potential of women's sports since 2019.

"Been telling y'all since 2019 😤 keep going," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has been a huge advocate for women's sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has been a huge proponent of women's sports. He along with the tennis legend Serena Williams invested $100 million in Angel City, a NWSL franchise.

Ohanian was also pictured wearing a jacket that said "Invest in women's sports" when he appeared for the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event. In January 2024, he also rejoiced when the NCAA women's basketball match garnered more viewership than the NBA match, becoming the most-watched sporting tournament of that night.

He also urged everyone to invest in women's sports after the 2023 US Open, when the women's final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka attracted more viewers than the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

In an interview with Bloomberg Quicktales, he blamed "low expectation" as the reason for low investment in women's sports. Ohanian also added that sexism and racism also play their part in undermining women's sports.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations. When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence," Ohanian said.

The Angel City owner talked about building a devoted fan base around the women's teams.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value" Ohanian said.

