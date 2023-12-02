Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian uses Tesla Cybertruck delivery event to advocate for women's sports investment

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently called for investment in women's sports. Ohanian recently made a statement with his satin bomber jacket which had the words ‘Invest in women's sports’ written on the back.

The Reddit co-founder wore the jacket as he took the delivery of his Tesla Cybertruck from Elon Musk himself at the delivery event on Thursday, November 30.

Ohanian was one of the first 10 people who received the delivery of the much-awaited Cybertruck, which is a futuristic electric pickup truck that boasts stainless steel and bulletproof bodywork with shatterproof glass. The cybertruck, unveiled by Musk in 2019, had been delayed several times due to production challenges and supply chain issues.

Ohanian’s jacket was not just a fashion choice, but a reflection of his passion for investing in women-led businesses and initiatives. Ohanian, who launched his own venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six, in 2020, has invested in many companies. Those include Angel City Football Club, a Los Angeles-based National Women’s Soccer League expansion team that features prominent female athletes.

The 40-year-old shared a picture of himself wearing the jacket while taking the delivery of the Cybertruck on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"I had to," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian thinks business incompetence is the main obstacle to investing in women’s sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Women's Sports Foundation's Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian blames business incompetence for the lack of investment in women's sports.

In an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake in May, Ohanian spoke about the reasons why women's sports are not receiving enough investment. He said that the main reason is that people do not have high expectations for women's sports.

Ohanian also said that the lack of investment in women's sports is not just because of racism and sexism, but also because of bad business decisions.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations," Ohanian said. "When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence."

The Reddit co-founder also said that the most important thing to create a brand around women’s sports is to have a loyal fan base worldwide. He added that it is very important to keep improving the quality of brand partnerships.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value," Ohanian said.

"Women's sports fans are such amazing supporters because they’ll buy into the brands that are partnered with the clubs. Right? I mean there’s real value there," he added.

Alexis Ohanian welcomed his second daughter, Adira River, with his wife, Serena Williams, in August 2023. Their first daughter's name is Olympia, who is six years old.

