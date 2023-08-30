In pictures: Serena Williams shares first glimpse of newborn daughter Adira River's nursery

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently shared a glimpse of her newborn daughter Adira River's nursery on social media.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married each other in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September of the same year.

On August 22, 2023, they joyously extended their family by welcoming the latest addition, their second daughter, whom they named Adira River Ohanian, into this world.

The American tennis star recently shared a picture of Adira's nursery on her Instagram story. It's a gorgeous shade of white and maroon, with a cute giraffe by the crib's side.

Serena Williams via her Instagram stories.

It was designed by an exclusive nursery interior designer who goes by the name @byselinabyfernando on Instagram. The designer took a few moments to thank the 23-time Grand Slam winner for letting them design the nursery.

"Thankyou so much @serenawilliams for having us. It was such a privilege to meet you and to custom design the nursery for baby Adira, not knowing the gender or name at the time," they wrote.

"It was truly an honor to be able to personally deliver this to your home where we felt really welcome, and we are so grateful you're happy with the result. You gave us an golden memory on this one! Best wishes, love and health for you and your beautiful family & team," they added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares valuable parenting advice he received from Barack Obama

Serena Williams pictured with her husband and first born daughter Olympia.

In an interview with E! News, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recalled the valuable parenting advice he received from former US President Barack Obama about the importance of being a good role model for his daughter. He said:

"The man you are to your wife is man that your daughter is going to see and come to expect. So, remember every time you're with your wife, you are role modeling that behavior not just for your daughter but for whoever she's going to get to know in her later life."

Ohanian also discussed his relationship with the 23-time Grand Slam winner and how she impacts him.

"Having someone as special as Serena [Williams] as a partner is a consistent reminder of self-improvement. I knew I have found someone I was going to spend the rest of my life with because she was someone who I knew I would never outgrow," he said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas