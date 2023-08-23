WATCH: Serena Williams introduces her second child Adira River Ohanian to the world in adorable fashion with husband Alexis & daughter Olympia

Serena Williams, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia, proudly introduced their second child Adira River Ohanian to the world.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017. The couple cleverly chose the initials AO for their daughter, as a tribute to Williams' title triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, which she won while eight weeks pregnant.

The former World No. 1 announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian on Tuesday, August 22.

Serena Williams recently took to social media to introduce Adira to the world. She shared a video where she can be seen sitting on a couch alongside Alexis Ohanian and Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion then rises from her seat, momentarily disappearing from the frame, only to return with her adorable newborn cradled in her arms.

This touching video has garnered an outpouring of love and support from fans across the globe.

Watch the clip below:

The American tennis superstar took to social media to share the news of her daughter's birth and reveal her beautiful name.

"Adira River Ohanian 😍 ❤️ ," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams faced several complications while giving birth to Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams was approximately eight weeks pregnant with her first child, daughter Olympia Ohanian, during the 2017 Australian Open.

A couple of years later, Williams recounted her personal journey of pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood in an essay titled "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life," for ELLE magazine. The former World No. 1 courageously delved into the obstacles she encountered throughout her pregnancy and the demanding experience of giving birth.

The essay shed light on the substantial disparities in maternal mortality rates among black women. Numerous studies have consistently shown that black women face a threefold higher risk of maternal mortality compared to white women after giving birth.

In her essay, Serena Williams revealed the harrowing experience she endured due to the negligent treatment she received from medical professionals. Her pregnancy and childbirth were not without complications. In fact, her childbirth ordeal nearly cost her life.

The former World No. 1 opened up about her terrifying experience, highlighting the fact that her concerns were not adequately addressed by medical professionals. As a result, she had to undergo four surgeries following the birth of her first daughter.

"I spoke to the nurse. I told her: 'I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, 'I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, 'No, I’m telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately,' " she wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also emphasized the importance of being heard and treated appropriately in such situations.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me,” Williams said.

