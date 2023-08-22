"Pure love and adoration" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's second child Adira River's photoshoot

Tennis fans reacted with joy and adoration to photos of Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian's second child, Adira River Ohanian.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, put out a social media post about the occasion on Tuesday.

"A happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Serena Williams, you've now given me another incomparable gift - you're the GMOAT," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Adira's birth makes Williams's eldest daughter Olympia a big sister. Olympia will turn six years old during the upcoming US Open.

Tennis fans were elated to see pictures of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's new daughter, with some catching interesting details about the photoshoot.

"The best part of the family photo is the way Alexis is looking at Serena. Pure love and adoration," one tennis fan wrote on Twitter.

"Awwwwwww... how wonderful! Congratulations, Serena Williams! She is beautiful!" another one added.

One fan went as far as to read into the birth of Williams' second child a sign that the American will come back to tennis - and win Wimbledon.

"Serena winning Wimbledon in 2024 confirmed," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Coco Gauff reveals she was inspired by Venus and Serena Williams

Coco Gauff at 2023 WTA Cincinnati

During her run in Cincinnati, where she won the first WTA 1000 title of her career, American tennis player Coco Gauff talked about being inspired by the Williams sisters.

On her way to the title, Gauff defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, in the semifinals. After the match, the 19-year-old revealed that she motivated herself by repeating the following: "You're a warrior and you can do this."

She added that she was inspired by tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, as well as LeBron James, with all three sharing the same never-say-die attitude.

"Definitely the Williams sisters. They're the reasons why I started playing tennis and honestly that fight, you know, watching them fight day in and day out, even Venus a starting down 5-1 in the earlier rounds and coming back. Just their fight and who they are on and off the court," Gauff told the Tennis Channel.

Gauff also explained why exactly it was basketball star LeBron James who inspired her.

"When people define him and say, you know, he's old or saying that you don't, he can't come back. I was really thinking about when he was down 3-1 and came back and I was like, if he and his team can do it, then you know, I can do it down one point and nought to two whole games," Gauff added.

