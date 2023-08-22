What is the name of Serena Williams' daughter? Everything you need to know about the American's second child

Serena Williams' second daughter is named Adira River Ohanian. The American gave birth to her second child on August 22.

Williams announced her retirement from tennis last year and the US Open 2022 was her final tournament where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic. Her 2022 season finished with only three wins out of seven singles matches.

The American ended her illustrious career with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a women's Open Era record, among other trophies and accolades.

Serena Williams confirmed her second pregnancy earlier this year and gave birth to her second daughter on August 22, 2023. Her husband Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to announce the birth of the couple's second child, stating:

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT."

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," Ohanian added.

Serena Williams' first daughter was born in 2017

Serena Williams during an MLS match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul in 2023

Serena Williams' second daughter was born almost six years after the birth of her first daughter Olympia. The American was pregnant with Olympia while winning her 23rd and final Grand Slam singles title and gave birth to her in September 2017.

Williams often shares several moments with her older daughter, most recently a spa session with her before her second child's birth, calling it a Pre push party.

"I love spa day and I like having it at the house, that's more relaxing, and more fun, and great friendships and great champagne if you're drinking it," the American said in a video on YouTube. "You can relax for the baby when it comes.. it's a push party, if that exists. A pre-push party! I'm coining that, a pre Push party."

Serena Williams played a few years of tennis after giving birth to Olympia. She reached four Grand Slam singles finals since her return to the WTA Tour following childbirth in 2018, two at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. However, she ended up on the losing side on each occasion.

