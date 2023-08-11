"More people should have access to this" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opens up about saving stem cells for both daughters

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently revealed that he has preserved stem cells for both Olympia and their unborn child for their well-being.

Stem cell banking is the meticulous procedure of gathering, processing, and preserving stem cells that hold the potential to save lives in the future through therapeutic applications and regenerative medicine. In situations where diseases or conditions impact cellular tissues, stem cell therapies can be employed to restore damaged tissue, repair organs, and combat diseases.

Ohanian recently took to social media and revealed that he and Williams have stored Olympias' stem cells and plan to do the same for their unborn child. To make this technology more accessible to others, the tech entrepreneur has invested in Anja Health, a women-led team based in Los Angeles that offers affordable and personalized cord banking services.

"I've banked Olympia's stem cells and we'll do the same for Jelly Bean. More people should have access to this tech and that's why I invested in @anjahealth," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child Olympia in 2017

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. The couple cleverly chose the initials AO for their daughter, as a tribute to Williams' title triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, which she won while she was eight weeks pregnant.

In a personal essay written for ELLE, Williams delved into the myriad challenges she faced during her pregnancy, the arduous journey of childbirth, and the enduring trials of motherhood.

The essay, titled "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life," offers a poignant glimpse into the tumultuous emotional journey of the former World No. 1 during her pregnancy. Williams disclosed that her pregnancy came as a surprise, as she had only discovered it two days prior to the 2017 Australian Open.

However, Serena Williams' pregnancy and childbirth were not without complications. In fact, her childbirth ordeal nearly cost her life. The 23-time Grand Slam champion bravely shared her terrifying experience, shedding light that her concerns were not adequately addressed by the medical professionals. Consequently, she had to undergo four surgeries following the birth of her first daughter.

"I spoke to the nurse. I told her: 'I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, 'I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, 'No, I’m telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately,' " Serena Williams wrote.

The negligence exhibited by nurses and doctors came dangerously close to costing Serena Williams her life. This alarming oversight had the potential to result in catastrophic consequences.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me,” Williams said.

