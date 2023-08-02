"The reaction of the night from my sis" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teases Venus Williams for falling prey to his gender reveal prank

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian playfully taunted Venus Williams after she fell victim to his prank during his second child's gender reveal party.

During the party, Ohanian decided to play a lighthearted prank on his wife and daughter. He cleverly opted for a gender reveal cake with a vibrant yellow hue. Gender reveal cakes are typically adorned with either blue or pink frosting.

In the video, the 23-time Grand Slam champion can be seen eagerly slicing into the cake, with her sister Venus Williams eagerly awaiting the revelation of its color.

Serena Williams cut the cake and was surprised to discover the unexpected yellow shade. However, she gracefully embraced the prank, taking it in good humor. On the other hand, Venus appeared to be visibly disappointed and perplexed by the unexpected twist.

Alexis Ohanian was ecstatic after seeing the expression on Venus Williams' face when she discovered the prank cake. He took to social media and stated that the most memorable reaction of the night came from his sister-in-law.

"The reaction of the night from my sis @Venuseswilliams 😂 😂 ," Ohanian tweeted.

It was later revealed that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child Olympia in 2017

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017. The initials AO, chosen for their daughter, pay homage to Williams' title win at the 2017 Australian Open, which she won when she was eight weeks pregnant.

In a personal essay written for ELLE, Williams discussed the challenges she encountered throughout her pregnancy, the demanding process of childbirth, and the ongoing struggles of motherhood.

The essay, titled "How Serena Williams Saved Her Own Life," provides a poignant insight into the turbulent emotional journey of the former World No. 1 during her pregnancy. The American revealed that her pregnancy was unexpected, and she had only learned about it two days before the 2017 Australian Open.

However, Williams' pregnancy and childbirth were not without complications. In fact, her childbirth ordeal nearly cost her life. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared the terrifying experience, shedding light on the fact that her concerns were not adequately addressed by the attending medical professionals. As a result, she had to endure four surgeries following the birth of her first daughter.

"I spoke to the nurse. I told her: 'I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, 'I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, 'No, I’m telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately,' " she wrote.

The negligence of nurses and doctors nearly led to Serena Williams losing her life. This alarming oversight could have had devastating consequences.

“Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me,” Williams said

