"What fun if you can't troll your wife and daughter?" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his prank at daughter's gender reveal

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently stated that it was fun to prank his wife and daughter Olympia during his second child's gender reveal.

With friends and family members besides, Ohanian carried out the gender reveal in some fashion. In an effort to prank his wife and daughter, the American entrepreneur went for a basic gender reveal cake but with yellow fillings inside instead of the customary blue or pink.

Williams fell for the prank as she was baffled to see the yellow stuffing inside the cake. The former World No. 1 posted a video of the same on her social media.

"The big reveal is now live on YouTube! Did you guess right?," wrote Serena Williams in her tweet.

youtu.be/T8hxTLT1uI0 The big reveal is now live on YouTube! Did you guess right? @alexisohanian

Ohanian jokingly suggested that the gender reveal wouldn't have been fun without trolling his wife and daughter.

"What fun is a reveal if you can't troll your wife and daughter??," his tweet read.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian twitter.com/serenawilliams… What fun is a reveal if you can't troll your wife and daughter??

Ohanian, however, gifted his wife and daughter a joyous moment. He announced that the reveal would be taking place through a "spectacular" light show as the whole family looked up to the skies fervidly.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, Serena, you and Olympia deserve the best. The way we're going to do it though is with a little style and some spectacular lights. And I need the DJ to get us going and let's find out, once and for all, whether Olympia's going to be a big sister to a boy or a girl," he said in the video.

A drone display lit up the skies to eventually reveal the news that the couple was expecting another baby girl.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed Olympia in 2017

Olympia (L), Alexis Ohanian, and Serena Williams (R) at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017. The daughter's initials AO pays homage to Williams' 2017 Australian Open title, which she won while she was eight weeks pregnant.

Williams and Ohanian have never been shy about sharing young Olympia's life on the internet. The couple has even created joint accounts for Olympia across social media platforms, which has garnered immense followers over the years.

In a recent conversation on the CBS Show, Williams stated that Olympia enjoys being social and that she would like to kindle her daughter's interest in tennis through group lessons.

"Olympia loves being social...She loves being around friends, she loves going to school. Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do. I really want her to play at least a little bit, because she's actually really good at it," Williams stated.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans, two months after the birth of Olympia.

