“Been telling y'all” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian rejoices as NCAA women’s basketball beats NBA viewership

Serena Williams' husband reacted as NCAA women's basketball beat NBA viewership. The match between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks beat the head-to-head viewership of the NBA, becoming the most-watched sporting tournament of Thursday night.

The Reddit co-founder reacted to a tweet claiming that the NCAA women's basketball match between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks had 1.55 million viewers. In comparison, the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat had 1.38 million viewers.

Ohanian had a cheeky reaction to this news, saying that he had always been talking about the potential of women's sports.

"Been telling y'all," wrote Ohanian in reaction to the viewership figures.

The Reddit co-founder has been a proponent of women's sports. From investing $100 million in Angel City, an NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) team to wearing a jacket that says "invest in women's sports." He also came out with a strong message when it was revealed that the women's final at the US Open had more viewers than the men's final.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian believes women's sports have a legacy of gross business incompetence

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian pictured at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

In a conversation with Bloomberg Quicktake, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian laid out the reasons behind underinvestment in women's sports.

He did not mince his words and blamed "low expectations" as the main cause of underinvestment. The Angel City FC owner said that underinvestment boils down to poor business decisions and not only sexism and racism.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations. When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence," said Ohanian.

Ohanian also said that it is important to make a devoted fanbase of women's sports all around the world and raise the bar on brand partnerships.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value," added Ohanian.

The Reddit co-founder also added that women's sports fans often buy into the brands that the club partners with, where he thinks real value lies.

Women's sports fans are such amazing supporters because they’ll buy into the brands that are partnered with the clubs. Right? I mean there’s real value there," Ohanian said.

