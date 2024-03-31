Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reflected on his daughter Adira River joining sister Olympia in co-owning his sports clubs, Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

Williams and Ohanian are lead investors at the Los Angeles-based women's soccer team Angel City FC. Formed in 2020, the club plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Olympia already holds a part of the ownership at the club.

Last year, the couple founded the Los Angeles Golf Club, part of the TGL golf league. On June 8, 2023, Ohanian announced his daughter Olympia's shares at the club, making the then five-year-old the youngest two-team owner in professional sports. The American entrepreneur also hinted at Olympia's "future sibling" joining the venture.

"Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc... @olympiaohanian! Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports. She'll be joined by her future sibling," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Serena Willams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter Adira on August 22, 2023. Following Adira's birth, Ohanian confirmed her shares at both clubs.

Taking to social media on Saturday, March 30, Ohanian touched upon his trust shares expanding to all his kids, making Adira "technically" a co-owner of the clubs. The Reddit co-founder also said he would venture beyond Angel City FC and LA Golf Club.

"I made sure my trust expands for all of our kids so Adira technically now is as well! And @WeAreLAGC and @weareangelcity won't be the last...," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian is best known for his success with Reddit. He was an executive chairman at the social media site. Following his resignation from the board in June 2020, the American became the CEO of capital firm Seven Seven Six.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - "Being a dad taught me the importance of empathy in business"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian admitted that embracing fatherhood helped him realize the importance of empathy in the business world.

In a series of posts shared on X in April last year, Ohanian expressed his thoughts on parenthood, self-care, life lessons, and business. He stated that kids' unique perspectives and needs helped him understand the need to adapt and empathize.

"First and foremost, being a dad has taught me the importance of empathy in business. Kids have unique perspective and needs, and as a parent, you have to adjust to meet them. This mindset translates directly to understanding your customers and employees," Ohanian wrote on X.

Similar to Ohanian, Serena Williams is also active with her business ventures. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is the co-founder of 'Will Perform' and an investor with Serena Ventures. She also launched a multi-media production company Nine Two Six Productions last year.

