With four World Championship titles, three Olympic golds and two world records, Faith Kipyegon is set to deliver another textbook performance. The Kenyan will attempt to break the four-minute mark in the mile in Paris.

Kipyegon is the current world record holder in the event, having set the mark in July 2023, clocking 4:07.64s at the Monaco Diamond League. On Thursday, June 26, the 31-year-old will aim to break that mark in a Nike-supported event, Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile.

How to watch Faith Kipyegon as she attempts a historic feat:

Schedule:

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 26, at Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, France. It is the same track where Kipyegon previously broke the 1500m and 5000m world records.

Time and live streaming:

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET / 19:15 CEST

Streaming platforms:

Prime Video, Nike’s YouTube channel, Instagram and TikTok

3X Olympic champion shares why she’s chasing an untouched milestone

Faith Kipyegon, Georgia Bell and Jessica Hull at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Source: Getty

Faith Kipyegon began her track career by finishing fourth at the World Cross Country Championships in Poland. From that early promise, she rose to dominate the 1500 metres, winning gold at Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, becoming the first woman to claim three Olympic titles in the event.

The Olympic champion is now aiming to break her own mile world record, which was set in 2023 by breaking Sifan Hassan’s 2019 mark. In a press release from Nike, she explained her decision to chase this milestone:

“I’m a three-time Olympic champion. I’ve achieved World Championship titles. I thought, what else? Why not dream outside the box? And I told myself, ‘If you believe in yourself, and your team believes in you, you can do it."

She recently told Reuters how special this race is for her:

“I absolutely think there’s special energy at this track. I have beautiful memories of Paris—breaking the 5,000m world record, breaking the 1,500m world record there. And now we are going for this special one, and I think the track will bring good results.”

As the 31-year old sets out to make history, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos has also offered her a hefty prize if she clocks under four minutes. She competed in an Athlos event last year and won the 1500m, clocking 4:04.79s.

