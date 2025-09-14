What is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's 400m personal best and her head-to-head record against Salwa Eid Naser and Marileidy Paulino?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's transition from the 400m hurdles to the flat this season has been notably successful, considering the American athlete's performance on the second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships. She won her first race of the competition during the third heat and successfully qualified for the semifinals, scheduled to be held on September 16.

McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a run time of 49.41 seconds during this race, which was the second fastest of the heats. However, this was far from her personal best run time, which stands at 48.74 seconds, which McLaughlin-Levrone registered back in 2023 during the US Nationals.

However, this performance in the heats doesn't mean a smooth path for McLaughlin-Levrone in the upcoming rounds of the competition, as the two other favorites of the competition, Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, have dominated their way through to the next rounds. Paulino won the sixth heat in 49.85 seconds, while Naser won the fifth in 49.13 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone doesn't have a positive record against either of the two so far in her career. Against Naser, McLaughlin-Levrone has a 1-1 record. Her victory over the Bahraini athlete came at the Paris Diamond League in 2023, while she was defeated by the latter in 2019 during the Shanghai Diamond League.

Notably, the Paris Diamond League in 2023 was also the only time when McLaughlin-Levrone faced Paulino. Paulino won the race in 49.12 seconds and defeated the two-time 400m hurdles Olympic champion.

However, McLaughlin-Levrone has been in superb momentum and is also unbeaten so far in this 2025 season. She has won important events such as the US National Championships and is expected to give a tough fight to the two 400m women superstars, Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, despite a trailing head-to-head record.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared her feelings after winning the heats at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known after winning the heats on Sunday, September 14. Notably, the American athlete has a special connection with the seat of the competition and also clinched her first Olympic medal of her career in the same place.

Speaking after her victory in the heats, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her excitement to return to Tokyo and said (via Olympics.com):

"It's amazing to be back to Tokyo. I was focused on the first half of the race tonight and ran it well. I did it relaxed."

Before coming to the World Championships in Tokyo, several track veterans, such as Justin Gatlin, have expressed their confidence in Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to succeed at the Worlds.

