World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV & streaming details ft Noah Lyles, Josh Kerr, Femke Bol in action (Day 5)

The Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on September 16, with impressive performances from Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Cordell Tinch, Hamish Kerr and Faith Kipyegon among others.
On Day 5, athletes will compete in multiple events, including qualifications in the men’s triple jump and javelin throw, heats of the men’s and women’s 200m, semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles and finals in the women’s pole vault, women’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s long jump and men’s 1500m.
TV and live streaming details for World Athletics Championships 2025
In the United States, the event will be broadcast live on CNBC, Peacock and USA Network. In the United Kingdom, coverage will be available on Eurosport 1, BBC Two, BBC One and WBD platforms.
The event will be available on Play.tycsports.com in Argentina. Coverage in Belgium will air on TIPIK, VRT 1, Eurosport 1, Sporza and WBD platforms. In Germany, viewers can tune in on ARD Das Erste and ARD, while in the Netherlands it will be shown on NPO1 and NOS. Italian audiences can follow the action on Rai 2 and Rai Sport.
Notably, a majority of the events at the World Athletics Championships 2025 can be viewed through Eurosport, which serves as a common streaming partner across many European countries.
In Australia, GEM, SBS VICELAND, Nine, SBS On Demand and 9NOW are the streaming partners for the event. Fans can tune in to the event in African countries like Botswana, Angola, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia via SuperSport Africa 1/Variety 3.
Schedule and times for events on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025
(All the timings are in local time. Japan Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time)
7:05 PM - Men's Triple Jump - Qualification
7:10 PM - Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification (Group A)
7:25 PM - Women's Pole Vault - Final
7:30 PM - Women's 200 Metres - Heats
8:15 PM - Men's 200 Metres - Heats
8:45 PM - Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification (Group B)
8:49 PM - Men's Long Jump - Final
9:03 PM - Women's 400 Metres Hurdles - Semi-Final
9:30 PM - Men's 400 Metres Hurdles - Semi-Final
9:57 PM - Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase - Final
10:20 PM - Men's 1500 Metres - Final
World Athletics Championships 2025: Top athletes to watch out for on Day 5
Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, Wayde Van Niekerk and Aaron Brown are a few of the prominent names who will be in action in the men’s 200m heats on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships. In the women’s section, with Julien Alfred absent, athletes to watch include Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Brittany Brown, McKenzie Long and Shericka Jackson, among others.
The men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals will feature the likes of Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos, while the women’s 400m hurdles will have Femke Bol, Dalilah Muhammad and Anna Cockrell, vying for a spot in the finals.
Josh Kerr, Niels Laros and Isaac Nader are among the contenders for the men’s 1500m final, while Miltiádis Tentóglou, Mattia Furlani and Simon Ehammer headline the men’s long jump final, and Katie Moon, Angelica Moser and Sandi Morris feature in the women’s pole vault final.