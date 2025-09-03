Full list of Team USA athletes at 2025 World Athletics Championships ft. Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September 11–13, 2025, promise phenomenal performances as USA Track & Field announces the Team USA roster. A total of 66 men and 75 women will take the track, headlined by Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Masai Russell, Cole Hocker, and others.

Most of the athletes were selected at the USATF Championships, which also served as the qualifying round for the Worlds. Some earned direct entry as 2023 World Champions, while others secured their spots through World Athletics rankings and Diamond League results.

Gabby Thomas was scheduled for the 200m event as the reigning Olympic champion, but she withdrew due to an Achilles tendon injury. Quincy Hall, the men's 400m champion at the Paris Games, was sidelined from the USATF Championships due to persistent injury, thus ending World Championship chances.

Full list of Team USA athletes at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Lyles at the Weltklasse Zürich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - (Source: Getty)

Below is the list of athletes, along with their respective events, heading to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Sprinters

Men's 100m

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Courtney Lindsey

T'Mars McCallum

Women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Twanisha Terry

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Kayla White

Men's 200m

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Robert Gregory

Courtney Lindsey

Women's 200m

MacKenzie Long

Anavia Battle

Brittany Brown

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Men's 400m

Chris Bailey

Khaleb McRae

Vernon Norwood

Jacory Patterson

Women's 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Aaliyah Butler

Isabella Whittaker

Men's 110m hurdles

Grand Holloway

Cordell Tinch

Dylan Beard

Men's 100m hurdles

Ja'kobe Tharp

Women's 100m hurdles

Masai Russell

Grace Stark

Alaysha Johnson

Men's 400m hurdles

Rai Benjamin

Caleb Dean

Chris Robinson

Women's 400m hurdles

Anna Cockrell

Dalilah Muhammad

Jasmine Jones

Athletes in the relay pool are:

Ronnie Baker

Trayvon Bromell

Tamara Clark

Christian Coleman

Bryce Deadmon

Rosey Effiong

Maurice Gleaton

Quanera Hayes

Alexis Holmes

Lynna Irby-Jackson

Jenoah McKiver

Jenna Prandini

Justin Robinson

Jacious Sears

Demarius Smith

Britton Wilson

Distance Runners

Men's 800m

Bryce Hoppel

Donavan Brazier

Cooper Lutkenhaus

Women's 800m

Maggi Congdon

Sage Hurta-Klecker

Roisin Willis

Men's 5000m

Grant Fisher

Cole Hocker

Nico Young

Women's 5000m

Josette Andrews

Elise Cranny

Shelby Houlihan

Men's 10,000m

Graham Blanks

Grant Fisher

Nico Young

Women's 10,000m

Elise Cranny

Emily Infield

Taylor Roe

Men's 1500m

Cole Hocker

Jonah Koech

Ethan Strand

Women's 1500m

Sinclaire Johnson

Emily Mackay

Nikki Hiltz

Men's 3000m steeplechase

Daniel Michalski

Kenneth Rooks

Isaac Updike

Women's 3000m steeplechase

Lexy Halladay-Lowry

Kaylee Mitchell

Angelina Napolean

Racewalk

Katie Burnett

Lauren Harris

Miranda Melville

Maria Michta-Coffey

Men's Marathon

CJ Albertson

Reed Fischer

Clayton Young

Women's Marathon

Erika Kemp

Jess McClain

Susanna Sullivan

Field Events and Multis

Men's Discuss

Marcus Gustaveson

Women's Discus

Valarie Allman

Shelby Frank

Gabi Jacobs

Laulauga Tausaga

Discus Throw

Reggie Jagers

Sam Mattis

Women's Hammer Throw

Brooke Andersen

Janee’ Kassanavoid

DeAnna Price

Rachel Richeson

Men's Hammer Throw

Daniel Haugh

Trey Knight

Rudy Winkler

Men's High Jump

JuVaughn Harrison

Tyus Wilson

Women's High Jump

Sanaa Barnes

Vashti Cunningham

Emma Gates

Shelby McEwen

Men's Long Jump

Jeremiah Davis

Isaac Grimes

Will Williams

Women's Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Claire Bryant

Quanesha Burks

Heptathlon

Jeremiah Davis

Anna Hall

Taliyah Brooks

Timara Chapman

Decathlon

Harrison Williams

Heath Baldwin

Kyle Garland

Women's pole vault

Amanda Moll

Hanah Moll

Katie Moon

Sandi Morris

Men's pole vault

Austin Miller

Sam Kendricks

Matt Ludwig

Triple Jump

Russell Robinson

Will Claye

Agur Dwol

Salif Mane

Jasmine Moore

Javelin

Evie Bliss

Marc Anthony Minichello

Curtis Thompson

Madison Wiltrut

Shot put

Maggie Ewen

Chase Jackson

Josh Awotunde

Ryan Crouser

Payton Otterdahl

Tripp Piperi

Jessica Ramsey

Jaida Ross

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More