Full list of Team USA athletes at 2025 World Athletics Championships ft. Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September 11–13, 2025, promise phenomenal performances as USA Track & Field announces the Team USA roster. A total of 66 men and 75 women will take the track, headlined by Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Masai Russell, Cole Hocker, and others.
Most of the athletes were selected at the USATF Championships, which also served as the qualifying round for the Worlds. Some earned direct entry as 2023 World Champions, while others secured their spots through World Athletics rankings and Diamond League results.
Gabby Thomas was scheduled for the 200m event as the reigning Olympic champion, but she withdrew due to an Achilles tendon injury. Quincy Hall, the men's 400m champion at the Paris Games, was sidelined from the USATF Championships due to persistent injury, thus ending World Championship chances.
Full list of Team USA athletes at the 2025 World Athletics Championships
Below is the list of athletes, along with their respective events, heading to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Sprinters
Men's 100m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Courtney Lindsey
T'Mars McCallum
Women's 100m
Sha'Carri Richardson
Twanisha Terry
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Kayla White
Men's 200m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Robert Gregory
Courtney Lindsey
Women's 200m
MacKenzie Long
Anavia Battle
Brittany Brown
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Men's 400m
Chris Bailey
Khaleb McRae
Vernon Norwood
Jacory Patterson
Women's 400m
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Aaliyah Butler
Isabella Whittaker
Men's 110m hurdles
Grand Holloway
Cordell Tinch
Dylan Beard
Men's 100m hurdles
Ja'kobe Tharp
Women's 100m hurdles
Masai Russell
Grace Stark
Alaysha Johnson
Men's 400m hurdles
Rai Benjamin
Caleb Dean
Chris Robinson
Women's 400m hurdles
Anna Cockrell
Dalilah Muhammad
Jasmine Jones
Athletes in the relay pool are:
Ronnie Baker
Trayvon Bromell
Tamara Clark
Christian Coleman
Bryce Deadmon
Rosey Effiong
Maurice Gleaton
Quanera Hayes
Alexis Holmes
Lynna Irby-Jackson
Jenoah McKiver
Jenna Prandini
Justin Robinson
Jacious Sears
Demarius Smith
Britton Wilson
Distance Runners
Men's 800m
Bryce Hoppel
Donavan Brazier
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Women's 800m
Maggi Congdon
Sage Hurta-Klecker
Roisin Willis
Men's 5000m
Grant Fisher
Cole Hocker
Nico Young
Women's 5000m
Josette Andrews
Elise Cranny
Shelby Houlihan
Men's 10,000m
Graham Blanks
Grant Fisher
Nico Young
Women's 10,000m
Elise Cranny
Emily Infield
Taylor Roe
Men's 1500m
Cole Hocker
Jonah Koech
Ethan Strand
Women's 1500m
Sinclaire Johnson
Emily Mackay
Nikki Hiltz
Men's 3000m steeplechase
Daniel Michalski
Kenneth Rooks
Isaac Updike
Women's 3000m steeplechase
Lexy Halladay-Lowry
Kaylee Mitchell
Angelina Napolean
Racewalk
Katie Burnett
Lauren Harris
Miranda Melville
Maria Michta-Coffey
Men's Marathon
CJ Albertson
Reed Fischer
Clayton Young
Women's Marathon
Erika Kemp
Jess McClain
Susanna Sullivan
Field Events and Multis
Men's Discuss
Marcus Gustaveson
Women's Discus
Valarie Allman
Shelby Frank
Gabi Jacobs
Laulauga Tausaga
Discus Throw
Reggie Jagers
Sam Mattis
Women's Hammer Throw
Brooke Andersen
Janee’ Kassanavoid
DeAnna Price
Rachel Richeson
Men's Hammer Throw
Daniel Haugh
Trey Knight
Rudy Winkler
Men's High Jump
JuVaughn Harrison
Tyus Wilson
Women's High Jump
Sanaa Barnes
Vashti Cunningham
Emma Gates
Shelby McEwen
Men's Long Jump
Jeremiah Davis
Isaac Grimes
Will Williams
Women's Long Jump
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Claire Bryant
Quanesha Burks
Heptathlon
Jeremiah Davis
Anna Hall
Taliyah Brooks
Timara Chapman
Decathlon
Harrison Williams
Heath Baldwin
Kyle Garland
Women's pole vault
Amanda Moll
Hanah Moll
Katie Moon
Sandi Morris
Men's pole vault
Austin Miller
Sam Kendricks
Matt Ludwig
Triple Jump
Russell Robinson
Will Claye
Agur Dwol
Salif Mane
Jasmine Moore
Javelin
Evie Bliss
Marc Anthony Minichello
Curtis Thompson
Madison Wiltrut
Shot put
Maggie Ewen
Chase Jackson
Josh Awotunde
Ryan Crouser
Payton Otterdahl
Tripp Piperi
Jessica Ramsey
Jaida Ross