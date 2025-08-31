Complete list of the Jamaican squad for the World Athletics Championships 2025 ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kishane Thompson 

Jamaican athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Kishane Thompson are up and ready for the World Athletics Championships. The current edition will be held from September 13 onwards at the National Stadium in Tokyo.The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association has announced a 67-member squad for the World Athletics Championships. It will see stalwarts like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action for one last time. The former Olympic champion will be representing her country in the women's 100m as well as the women's 4x100m relay events.For athletes like Kishane Thompson, the World Championships will serve as another chance to prove his mettle against the likes of Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles. Thompson is leading the game with a world lead time of 9.75 seconds at the Jamaican National Trials held in Kingston Stadium, Jamaica, two months ago.Interestingly, another noticeable aspect of this event is the omission of Olympic medalists like Wayne Pinnock, Rajindra Campbell, and Roje Stona. The athletes, as mentioned earlier, were involved in a controversy for allegedly switching their allegiance to Turkey, citing a lack of financial support from the Jamaican administration.Following is the complete team roster of Jamaica for the upcoming World Championships :Complete Jamaican squad for World Championships 2025 ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kishane ThompsonAll about the Jamaican squad for the World Championships ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce [Image Source : Getty]Men's Squad :Men's 100m: Ackeem Blake, Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson, Ryiem Forde [ALT]Men's 200m: Adrian Kerr, Bryan Levell, Christopher TaylorMen's 400m: Delano Kennedy, Rusheen McDonald, Bovel McPherson, Antonio WatsonMen's 800m: Navasky Anderson, Tyrice TaylorMen's 110m hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Tyler Mason, Demario Prince, Hansle Parchment [ALT]Men's 400m hurdles: Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, Assinie WatsonMen's 4x100m relay: Ackeem Blake, Ryiem Forde, Kadrian Goldson, Kishane Thompson, Rohan WatsonMen's 4x400m relay: Zandrion Barnes, Jasauna Dennis, Delano Kennedy, Rusheen McDonald, Jevaughn Powell, Antonio WatsonMen's Long Jump: Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod, Nikaoli Williams, Shawn D Thompson [ALT]Men's High Jump: Romaine Beckford, Raymond RichardsMen's Triple Jump: Jordan ScottMen's Discus Throw: Fedrick Dacres, Raiford Mullings, Chad WrightWomen's Squad :Women's 100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Jodean Williams [ALT]Women's 200m: Shericka Jackson, Gabrielle Matthews, Ashanti MooreWomen's 400m: Dejanea Oakley, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann Williams, Leah Anderson [ALT]Women's 800m: Kelly Ann-Beckford, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle TraceyWomen's 1500m: Adelle TraceyWomen's 100m hurdles: Amoi Brown, Ackera Nugent, Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Kerrica Hill [ALT]Women's 400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon, Sanique Walker [ALT]Women's 4x100m relay: Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jonielle Smith, Jodean WilliamsWomen's 4x400m relay: Leah Anderson, Shaquena Foote, Roneisha McGregor, Dejanea Oakley, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann WilliamsWomen's Long Jump: Ackelia SmithWomen's High Jump: Lamara DistinWomen's Discus Throw: Samantha HallWomen's Shot Put: Lloydricia CameronWomen's Hammer Throw: Nayoka ClunisWomen's Triple Jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia SmithMixed Squad :Mixed 4x400m Relay: Jasauna Dennis, Zandrion Barnes, Bovel McPherson, Leah Anderson, Shaquena Foote, Roneisha McGregor