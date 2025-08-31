  • home icon
Complete list of the Jamaican squad for the World Athletics Championships 2025 ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kishane Thompson 

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 31, 2025 06:12 GMT
All about the Jamaican squad for the World Championships 2025
All about the Jamaican squad for the World Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Jamaican athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Kishane Thompson are up and ready for the World Athletics Championships. The current edition will be held from September 13 onwards at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association has announced a 67-member squad for the World Athletics Championships. It will see stalwarts like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action for one last time. The former Olympic champion will be representing her country in the women's 100m as well as the women's 4x100m relay events.

For athletes like Kishane Thompson, the World Championships will serve as another chance to prove his mettle against the likes of Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles. Thompson is leading the game with a world lead time of 9.75 seconds at the Jamaican National Trials held in Kingston Stadium, Jamaica, two months ago.

Interestingly, another noticeable aspect of this event is the omission of Olympic medalists like Wayne Pinnock, Rajindra Campbell, and Roje Stona. The athletes, as mentioned earlier, were involved in a controversy for allegedly switching their allegiance to Turkey, citing a lack of financial support from the Jamaican administration.

Following is the complete team roster of Jamaica for the upcoming World Championships :

Complete Jamaican squad for World Championships 2025 ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kishane Thompson

Men's Squad :

  1. Men's 100m: Ackeem Blake, Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson, Ryiem Forde [ALT]
  2. Men's 200m: Adrian Kerr, Bryan Levell, Christopher Taylor
  3. Men's 400m: Delano Kennedy, Rusheen McDonald, Bovel McPherson, Antonio Watson
  4. Men's 800m: Navasky Anderson, Tyrice Taylor
  5. Men's 110m hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Tyler Mason, Demario Prince, Hansle Parchment [ALT]
  6. Men's 400m hurdles: Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, Assinie Watson
  7. Men's 4x100m relay: Ackeem Blake, Ryiem Forde, Kadrian Goldson, Kishane Thompson, Rohan Watson
  8. Men's 4x400m relay: Zandrion Barnes, Jasauna Dennis, Delano Kennedy, Rusheen McDonald, Jevaughn Powell, Antonio Watson
  9. Men's Long Jump: Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod, Nikaoli Williams, Shawn D Thompson [ALT]
  10. Men's High Jump: Romaine Beckford, Raymond Richards
  11. Men's Triple Jump: Jordan Scott
  12. Men's Discus Throw: Fedrick Dacres, Raiford Mullings, Chad Wright
Women's Squad :

  1. Women's 100m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Jodean Williams [ALT]
  2. Women's 200m: Shericka Jackson, Gabrielle Matthews, Ashanti Moore
  3. Women's 400m: Dejanea Oakley, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann Williams, Leah Anderson [ALT]
  4. Women's 800m: Kelly Ann-Beckford, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle Tracey
  5. Women's 1500m: Adelle Tracey
  6. Women's 100m hurdles: Amoi Brown, Ackera Nugent, Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Kerrica Hill [ALT]
  7. Women's 400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon, Sanique Walker [ALT]
  8. Women's 4x100m relay: Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jonielle Smith, Jodean Williams
  9. Women's 4x400m relay: Leah Anderson, Shaquena Foote, Roneisha McGregor, Dejanea Oakley, Nickisha Pryce, Stacey Ann Williams
  10. Women's Long Jump: Ackelia Smith
  11. Women's High Jump: Lamara Distin
  12. Women's Discus Throw: Samantha Hall
  13. Women's Shot Put: Lloydricia Cameron
  14. Women's Hammer Throw: Nayoka Clunis
  15. Women's Triple Jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith
Mixed Squad :

  1. Mixed 4x400m Relay: Jasauna Dennis, Zandrion Barnes, Bovel McPherson, Leah Anderson, Shaquena Foote, Roneisha McGregor
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

