"Don't care for the opinions of others"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sends powerful statement in her retirement year ahead of Brussels Diamond League

Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has reflected on the mindset that has sustained her success in the twilight of her career. The sprint legend is set to race in the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting, scheduled for Friday, August 22. The 38-year-old last competed at the István Gyulai Memorial in Budapest on August 12, where she managed a fourth-place finish with a time of 11.07s.This will be her fifth appearance in Brussels, the same venue where she set the meet record of 10.72s back in 2013. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will line up against a strong American trio featuring Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and Maia McCoy.In a pre-race interview, Fraser-Pryce discussed her mindset and the way she has learned to block out outside opinions throughout her career. She mentioned that many doubted her ability to return to sprinting after becoming a mother or competing well into her 30s.“I don't really care for the opinions of others, because I find that even when I had my son, there were a lot of persons who thought that having a baby and coming back was not going to be good, or turning 30 and 35 would be the end of my career.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce added that her success had come from doing things on her own terms and proving that limits exist only where we choose to place them.But for me personally, I think over the years, I've been able to push the boundaries of what's possible and, from a mental standpoint, break barriers. Sometimes our own minds can be barriers, where we limit ourselves to what we can achieve. I’m grateful that I was able to do things on my own terms, push the boundaries of what’s possible, and continue doing more.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFraser-Pryce is the third-fastest woman of all time in the 100m with her 10.60s clocking at the Lausanne Diamond League in 2021. Her career boasts three Olympic gold medals and 10 world gold medals, contributing to a staggering total of 24 medals in total, combining her efforts at the Olympics and World Championships.At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, however, she was unable to secure a medal after withdrawing from the 100m semifinals just minutes before the race due to an injury sustained during warm-ups.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 2025 SeasonShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: GettyThe Jamaican sprinter is now preparing for her ninth and final World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, this September. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce earned her qualification after clocking a season’s best of 10.91s at the Jamaican National Championships. In that race, Tina Clayton secured the national title with a 10.81s run, while Shericka Jackson finished second in 10.88s.Fraser-Pryce opened her 2025 campaign at the Velocity Fest #17 meet in Kingston, where she ran 10.94s. Fraser-Pryce then began her final Diamond League season in Doha, finishing fourth in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.05s.She also anchored Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team at the World Relays, helping secure a bronze medal behind Great Britain and Spain.