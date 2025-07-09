“Now they have blueprint because I did it first”- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on embracing trailblazing status in late thirties 

Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has made her feelings known on competing in track and field well into her late thirties. The 38-year-old will retire from track and field after the end of the 2025 season. She has been competing at the elite level for 18 years, marking the end of a highly decorated career. She last competed at the Jamaican National Championships held in Kingston.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce is widely regarded as one of the greatest female sprinters of her generation. In her long career, she has won several accolades, including eight Olympic medals and 10 World Championship gold medals. She mainly competes in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events. She made her breakthrough on the international stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the 100m event, becoming the first woman from the Caribbean to win a gold medal in that event.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Marie Claire, Fraser-Pryce reflected on her career so far and competing in her thirties. She said:

"I’m adding to the conversation of what it looks like to be a female sprinter at this age. I’m here to inspire someone who may not find success until they’re in their thirties. To show them that it's possible. Now they have a blueprint, because I did it first. It’s my final year, but this isn’t a farewell tour."

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete at the World Championships this year, which is scheduled for September.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared a heartfelt message ahead of her final national trials

Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her fans ahead of her final national trials. She finished third in the 100m event, recording a time of 10.91 seconds. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote:

Ad

"As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me.

"To @nike, thank you for your unwavering belief in me and for hosting such a beautiful tribute this week—a celebration of our shared purpose and the power of sport to inspire. With heart, with purpose, and with all of you behind me, Jamaica the best is yet to come. ❤️🚀,"

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce initially planned to retire following the Paris Olympics, but decided to extend her career for one more year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More