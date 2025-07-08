With Sha’Carri Richardson out of Top 90, Here are the fastest female sprinters of 2025 so far ft Melissa Jefferson, Julien Alfred

Sha’Carri Richardson's 2025 season has not panned out as expected so far, as the athlete hasn't been able to stand atop the podium in the events she has competed in this year. World Athletics recently released the ranking of the fastest sprinters, and in an unfortunate turn of events, Richardson wasn't seen in the top 90 names.

Richardson made her 2025 season debut by competing at the Golden Grand Prix on Sunday, May 18. Here, the American secured a fourth-place finish after clocking 11.47s in the 100m dash. Following this disappointing race, the 25-year-old competed at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic in Hayward Field, where she ran in her traditional 100m race.

In this race, Sha’Carri Richardson fell short of fulfilling her quest to defend her 100m title as she finished in the ninth position after registering a time of 11.19s. Following this disappointing race, she also shared a message on her Instagram story that read:

"Same God that did it before will do it again☺️🩵"

The American is now gearing up to compete at the World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo in September. With Sha’Carri Richardson out of the top 90, the positions have been clinched by the sprinters who have delivered some significant performances this year on the track. From Melissa Jefferson to JaMeesia Ford and Shericka Jackson, these are the names that are currently in the top 10 list of the fastest female sprinters of 2025 so far.

With Sha’Carri Richardson out of the top 90, here is the list of the top 10 fastest female sprinters of the 2025 season

Here are the names of the top 10 female sprinters who have solidified their place in the sport this year by delivering stellar performances so far.

1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

The American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has had a successful 2025 season so far, as she hasn't lost a single 100m race she has competed in this year. She opened up her season by competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which executed three stops in April, May, and June. The sprinter won the 100m title in all three stops and also clocked a world-leading time of 10.73s in the 100m event at the third stop of GST, which took place in Philadelphia.

Following this, she showcased her dominance in the Prefontaine Classic, where she clinched a gold medal in the 100m dash by recording a time of 10.75s and besting Julien Alfred and Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who claimed second and third places, respectively.

2. Julien Alfred

Julien Alfred made her season debut at the Oslo Diamond League event on June 12, 2025, where she displayed her dominant skills and stood atop the podium by clocking 10.89s. A few days after this event, she delivered an impressive performance in the 100m race at the Stockholm Diamond League, where she ran 10.75s to clinch a gold medal.

Maintaining her dominance in the 100m dash, the Saint Lucian athlete competed at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, where she earned a second-place finish after being bested by Jefferson-Wooden with a narrow difference of 0.2s.

3. Tina Clayton

The Jamaican sprinter, Tina Clayton, recently competed in the Jamaican National Championships. Here she competed in the 100m final and clocked a personal best time of 10.81s, besting the likes of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who secured the second and third places, respectively. The 20-year-old also competed at the Doha Diamond League this year, where she finished second in the 100m dash.

Clayton also competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic but fell short of securing a podium finish in the 100m dash as she finished in fourth place.

4. Twanisha Terry

Twanisha Terry recently competed at the Star Athletics Sprint Series, where she delivered an impressive performance in the 100m dash, where she clocked 10.83s in the prelims and 10.85s in the final, claiming the event's title. With this win, Terry also joined the list of the top three fastest 100m times this season, currently standing behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden with 10.73s and Julien Alfred with 10.75s.

Along with this, she also earned a podium finish at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix. The athlete's Prefontaine Classic run did not turn out as expected this year, as the American ended up in seventh place.

4. Jacious Sears

The American sprinter Jacious Sears has had a good run in the 2025 season so far in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. While racing for the indoor season, the athlete competed in the 60m dash at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where she posted her season best of 7.11s. Shortly after this, she improved her momentum in the 60m dash and stood atop the podium at the Millrose Games by clocking 7.02s.

Adding to these accolades, the sprinter claimed a silver medal in the 60m at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and then participated in Michael Johnson's GST. She continued her journey by competing in the 100m dash at the Rabat Diamond League, where she claimed the third-place finish after clocking 11.11s. After competing at the Racers Grand Prix in June, she is now expected to gear up for the World Championships in Tokyo.

6. Tia Clayton

Tia Clayton made her 2025 season debut by competing at the Astana World Indoor Tour, where she ran in the 60m dash and won the title by recording a meet record of 7.18s. Following this, she stunned the track enthusiasts by bagging a victory on her Diamond League debut in Doha, where she claimed a world-leading time of 10.92 in the 100m, besting her sister Tina Clayton and the Jamaican icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

7. Anthaya Charlton

Anthaya Charlton is an NCAA athlete who represents the University of Florida, delivered a stunning performance at the 2025 NCAA Track and Field Championships. She ran in the 100m event, where she registered an impressive time of 10.87s, which tied with her contender, JaMeesia Ford. The latter won the title, edging out Charlton by a time of just 0.002s.

Despite finishing second, the Bahamian made history as she ranked above Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie and Shaunae Miller-Uibo to earn second place in the Bahamian all-time list with the 10.87s time. The sprinter also displayed her skills in the 100m this year by winning the event at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville by registering a time of 11.12s.

7. JaMeesia Ford

JaMeesia Ford, who represented the University of South Carolina, recently competed in the 2025 NCAA Track and Field Championships, where she recorded a personal best of 10.87s in the 100m. With this time, she tied for the sixth-fastest time in collegiate history. Along with the 100m, she also proved her billing in the 200m as she became the fifth fastest in collegiate history after posting a time of 21.98s.

She is one of the most aspiring athletes of this generation, as she has made the indoor first-team All-American three times and has also won the 2024 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year award in indoor and outdoor.

7. Favour Ofili

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili is also one of the growing names in the track world, and ahead of the Prefontaine Classic, she was last seen in action at the ATX Sprint Classic in Texas, where she claimed the victory after besting Gabby Thomas and Kayla White.

She also ran at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, 2025, in the 100m event, where she ended up in fifth place after clocking 11.09s.

10. Shericka Jackson

One of the most renowned names in the Jamaican track and field community is Shericka Jackson, who has had a flourishing career so far. She made her 100m debut of the 2025 season at the Rabat Diamond League, where she attained victory after clocking 11.04s.

The 30-year-old's season opener was the Queen's Jackson meet, where she competed in the 60m race and earned a second-place finish by clocking 7.18s. The 2025 season also saw Jackson showcase her skills at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she ran in the 200m event and ended up in the second position after recording 22.79s.

She recently booked a spot on the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Athletics Championship, slated to be held from September 13 to 21, in Tokyo. She secured her place by running in the 100m dash at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials at Kingston's Stadium on June 27.

