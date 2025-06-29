"My heart is full" - Shericka Jackson reacts to earning a spot on Team Jamaica for World Athletics Championships

Shericka Jackson recently expressed her joy after clinching a spot on the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Athletics Championships that will be held from September 13 to 21, in Tokyo, Japan. She earned the spot by competing at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials at Kingston's Stadium on Friday, June 27.

Jackson followed Tina Clayton in second place and clocked 10.88 seconds in the 100m race. Clayton dominated the event with a personal best of 10.81 seconds. The duo was followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce. Following the race at Kingston Stadium, the four-time world championship gold medalist Jackson beamed with joy and wrote:

"My heart is full, " adding a series of white heart emojis.

Shericka Jackson has secured two silver medals in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in the past. The Jamaican sprinting star clinched her first silver medal at the 2022 edition in Eugene, Oregon, where she followed her fellow teammate Fraser-Pryce and posted 10.73 seconds.

A year later, at the 2023 edition in Budapest, Hungary, Jackson shaved 0.01 seconds from the previous year to collect her second silver medal in the event. Although Jackson clinched gold medals in the 200m at both previous editions, she has fixed her sights on only the 100m dash for Tokyo.

"I don’t dwell on last year" - Shericka Jackson reflects on her transformation from last year

Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo via Getty Images)

Shericka Jackson recently reflected on her run last year and the transformation she made in herself. The sprinter highlighted that she ran the Olympic Trials with an injury she was unaware of. However, Jackson has left the past behind and is now focusing on getting back into good form.

“I don’t dwell on last year. It was a rollercoaster. At Jamaica Trials, I probably ran with a strained quad that I didn’t know about. Last year was what it was and I just want to focus on what is next because I’m in a healthy year,” she said.

“It has been going good. I think it takes time when you had so much go wrong last year. It takes a bit of time to get back in the groove and everything. As I said, I’m healthy now and I’m happy I made another team,” Jackson added. (via sportsmax.tv)

Shericka Jackson had to withdraw from competing at the Paris Olympics due to the injury.

