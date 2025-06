Jamaican National Trials 2025 Results: Rushell Clayton and Roshawn Clarke clinch 400m hurdle titles | Day 3

After a thrilling action in the sprinting events on Friday, the Jamaican National Trials 2025 results entered Day 3 on June 28. Day 3 of the Jamaican National Trials featured multiple final events for the senior category, including the men's 800m, the women's, and the men's 400m hurdles.

Rushell Clayton and Roshawn Clarke dominated the women's and men's 400m hurdles, respectively. The two-time world championship bronze medalist Clayton topped the women's event after clocking 53.81 seconds to surpass Andrenette Knight and Shiann Salmon, who posted 54.52 and 54.65 seconds, respectively.

Clarke defeated Assinie Wilson and Malik James-King by listing 48.02 seconds in the same event's men's category at the Jamaican National Trials.

Results of Day 3 at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials

Men 200m 20+ Senior Prelims:

Javari Thomas - 20.70 Odaine Crooks - 20.85 Christopher Taylor - 20.91 Shakur Williams - 21.00 Shevioe Reid - 21.01

Boys Discus 17&U Under 18:

Kamari Kennedy - 61.31m Tyrone Henry - 47.39m Khaleel Henry - 46.05m

Women Triple Jump 20+ Senior:

Shanieka Ricketts - 14.52m Ackelia Smith - 14.44m Kimberly Williams - 13.80m

Boys Discus 18-19 Under 20:

Dylan Logan - 53.93m Delon Smith - 51.44m Daijon Budhai - 50.70m

Boys 200m 17&U Under 18 Prelims:

Deequan Maragh - 21.46 Kyle Bodden - 21.59 Nishawn Walker - 21.84

Women Shot Put 20+ Senior:

Danniel Thomas-Dodd - 18.33m Lloydricia Cameron - 17.24m Rochele Solmon - 13.70m

Boys High Jump 17&U Under 18:

Tejahni Haynes - 2.00m Nikaro Johnson - 1.95m Dandre Mckenzie - 1.60m

Boys High Jump 18-19 Under 20:

Kabiki Thomas - 2.00m Santino Distin - 2.00m Kaleel Samuels - 1.90m

Boys 200m 18-19 Under 20 Prelims:

Sanjay Seymore - 21.22 Junior Galimore - 21.41 Zachary cox - 21.45

Women 200m 20+ Senior Prelims:

Ashanti Moore - 22.92 Roneisha Mcgregor - 23.37 Kemba Nelson - 23.39

Men Long Jump 20+ Senior:

Carey McLeod - 8.16m Shawn-D Thompson - 7.84m Nikaoli Williams - 7.82m

Men 200m 20+ Senior Semifinal:

Christopher Taylor - 20.50 Bryan Levell - 20.51 Adrian Kerr - 20.75

Men Discus 20+ Senior:

Ralford Mullings - 65.82m Fedrick Dacres - 63.54m Chad Wright - 62.53m

Women 100m hurdles 20+ Senior Prelims:

Megan Tapper - 12.50 Ackera Nugent - 12.76 Danielle Williams - 12.76

Men 110m hurdles 20+ Senior Prelims:

Demario Prince - 13.20 Tyler Mason - 13.22 Rasheed Broadbell - 13.27

Women 800m 20+ Senior Finals at the Jamaican National Trials:

Kelly Ann Beckford - 2:00.23 Natoya Goule Toppin - 2:00.97 Gabrielle Wilkinson - 2:01.75

Men 800m 20+ Senior:

Tyrice Taylor - 1:45.26 Navasky Anderson - 1:46.03 Dylan DeCambre - 1:47.56

Women 400m hurdles 20+ Senior Finals:

Rushell Clayton - 53.81 Andrenette Knight - 54.52 Shiann Salmon - 54.65

Men 400m hurdles 20+ Senior Finals:

Roshawn Clarke - 48.02 Assinie Wilson - 48.42 Malik James-King - 48.49

