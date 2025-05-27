After winning 100m season opener at Doha DL, Shericka Jackson shares glimpse from training session

Shericka Jackson recently shared a sneak peek of her training session in her latest update on social media. The Jamaican sprinter is gearing up to compete in the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Jackson was last seen in action on May 25 at the Rabat Diamond League, where she made her 100m debut of the 2025 season. She made a slow start in the race; however, she picked up pace and secured a thrilling win by clocking 11.04s. She bested Liberia's Maia McCoy and USA's Jacious Sears, who claimed second and third place after recording 11.08s and 11.11s, respectively.

A few days after this race, the Jamaican athlete shared a glimpse of her training session on social media. She uploaded a boomerang on her Instagram story, where she was seen flaunting her post-training sweat while on the track. Here is a snapshot of the same:

Jackson’s Instagram story - Source: IG@sherickajacko

The 30-year-old opened her 2025 season by competing at the Queen's Jackson meet, where she competed in the 60m race and claimed a second-place finish after clocking 7.18s. She also competed in the 200m dash at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she finished second behind Anavia Battle after posting a time of 22.79s. The latter stood atop the podium by running an impressive time of 22.41s.

Shericka Jackson made her feelings known about competing in her first 100m of the 2025 season

Shericka Jackson competed in her first 100m of the 2025 season at the Rabat Diamond League, and shortly after the clash, she opened up about the thrilling race, stating that she was happy with the result. Along with this, she also made her feelings known about the possibility of improvements in her performance and called it a good race.

"It was my first 100m since the Jamaican trials last year, June and I am happy with the result. I am healthy and that´s the most important thing. I did a lot of stuff good, but there are a lot of things that I can improve. But it was a good race so I leave this competition with only happy feelings," Shericka Jackson said on the Diamond League's official site.

Shericka Jackson is one of the most significant Jamaican players with several impressive wins. The athlete holds three Diamond League gold medals and 11 World Championships medals, including four gold, four silver, and three bronze. Along with this, she has also won five Olympic medals, which included one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

