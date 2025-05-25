Shericka Jackson makes her feelings known on running first 100m since last year at Rabat Diamond League

Acclaimed Jamaican track icon, Shericka Jackson, has shared her thoughts after clinching the top spot in the 2025 Rabat Diamond League race event. The five-time Olympic medalist reflected her satisfaction and optimism after performing impressively in her first 100m race since last year.

Ad

Shericka Jackson will also be participating in the 200m at the 2025 Racers Grand Prix, which will be held in her country, Kingston, Jamaica, at the National Stadium on June 7. The sprinter made her first track appearance at the Queen's/Garce Jackson Meet after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She clinched the second position in the 60m race event.

She attained second place in both the 300m at the 2025 Miramar Invitational and the 200m at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. In her first professional 100m race after the Jamaican Olympic trials, held in June 2024, Jackson clinched the first spot and clocked the distance impressively in 11.04 seconds.

Ad

Trending

She expressed her positivity and thoughts to further improve herself regarding her performance.

"It was my first 100m since the Jamaican trials last year, June and I am happy with the result. I am healthy and that´s the most important thing. I did a lot of stuff good, but there are a lot of things that I can improve. But it was a good race so I leave this competition with only happy feelings," she mentioned via the Diamond League's official site,

Ad

Jackson also holds four gold, as many silver, and three bronze medals from the World Championships.

Shericka Jackson reflects on her partnership with a leading financial institution

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three - Source: Getty

The Saint Ann, Jamaica native Shericka Jackson has partnerships with world-leading brands including Puma, Wata, Omega, and Scotiabank, a leading financial institution of the region. She is the brand ambassador of Scotiabank, and her contract was recently renewed by the institution.

Ad

She expressed her thoughts regarding her partnership via Scotiabank Jamaica's official Instagram post.

"It’s an incredible feeling to know that Scotiabank believes in my ability and supports the hard work I continue to do. Scotiabank’s core value of being accountable is a personal favorite quality of mine because, as a customer and ambassador, it gives me confidence knowing that banking with Scotiabank is secure," she mentioned.

Ad

Apart from her Olympic and World Championships feats, Jackson has won three NACAC Championships medals and four medals from the World Athletics Relays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More