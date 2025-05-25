"Shericka cooked em”; “hope no one is counting her out”- Fans react as Shericka Jackson wins 100m season opener

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson sparked a wide array of reactions on social media as she managed to win the Women's 100m event at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League. Jackson's performance was a strong one, and despite starting slow, she managed to post a time of 11.04 seconds. This marked her first race of the season after a return from injury.

Jackson is regarded as one of the best sprinters in Jamaica. She is an Olympic gold medal winner, a four-time World Champion, and a three-time Diamond League final winner. She is considered one of the most versatile sprinters in the world as she specializes in the 60m, 100m, 200m, and 400m events. Jackson most recently competed at the Xiamen Diamond League at the end of last month.

Jackson's win at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League sparked reactions from the online community.

"Shericka cooked em!" wrote a fan on X.

"Might be the weakest field she’s faced in years," another fan reacted to her win.

"The Jamaican women look set. The men seem to be struggling..," wrote another X user.

"Shericka Jackson looked brilliant. I hope no one is counting her out," another one wrote.

"Felt like Shericka was in a conservative level in her running, not pushing it too hard. She got the job done with the victory though, wonder what she will do for Jamaican Nationals," commented another fan.

Shericka Jackson managed to defeat Liberia’s Maia McCoy, who came in second place with 11.08s, and USA's Jacious Sears, who finished in third with 11.11s.

Shericka Jackson's 2025 season before competing at Rabat Diamond League

Jackson at the Diamond League 2023 - Source: Getty

Shericka Jackson also competed at another Diamond League meet recently. At the Xiamen Diamond League in April, she finished in second place. She ran in the Women's 200m, finishing only behind Anavia Battle of the USA to come in second place.

Following her race, Jackson spoke about how the race was a way to analyze her level. Her recent performances have shown that she has maintained her level since getting injured before the Paris Olympics in early July 2024. Jackson also competed at the WIC Q Meet at GC Foster College where she finished first in the 60m event.

She also represented Team Jamaica in the Women's 4x100m Relay at the World Athletic Relays, where the team of her alongside Natasha Morrison, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Tina Clayton finished third in the finals.

