Weeks after 200m upset at Xiamen Diamond League, Shericka Jackson announced for same event on Jamaican soil

Iconic Jamaican sprinter, Shericka Jackson, will be participating in the 200m at the 2025 Racers Grand Prix after coming second in the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. The event will be held on June 7 at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica.

The five-time Olympic medalist made her first track appearance after the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet and participated in the 60m race event. She registered the second position and clocked the race impressively in 7.18 seconds.

Jackson also participated in the 300m race event at the 2025 Miramar Invitational and secured the second position behind two-time Olympic medalist Julian Alfred. At the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, in the 200m, Jackson clinched the second spot behind the USA's sprinter Anavia Battle.

The elite Jamaican sprinter will next participate in the women's 200m Final at the Racers Grand Prix.

As per the Jamaica Observer, the Chief Executive Officer of Racers Grand Prix, Devon Blake, expressed enthusiasm about Jackson's participation in the event.

"Shericka is one of the crowd pullers that the Jamaican public loves, so we’re looking forward to her having this opportunity to perform in front of her crowd and get her confidence up and running at tip-top shape."

He continued,

"Racers Grand Prix comes at a time where most athletes are fine-tuning their [preparations] so you get special times. Last time she competed, she ran a world-leading time, so we’re expecting much of the same."

Along with her Olympic feats, Shericka Jackson has four gold medals, as many silver medals, and three bronze medals from the World Championships.

Shericka Jackson reflects on her last year and the expectations for the 2025 season

Shericka Jackson at the 2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - Source: Getty

The Jamaican icon, Shericka Jackson, withdrew from the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an injury. During her interview with the Olympics in May 2025, the athlete shared her thoughts on her previous year.

"Last year was really, really hard for [me], mentally and physically. [But] I had my family, friends, and coaches in my circle. Going home I think was the best thing."

Regarding her expectations for the 2025 season, she mentioned,

"I want to take my time and work my way back slowly… The World Championships is in September, so I have a lot of time to fix my fine details, and it’s [only] June!"

Jackson, track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tina Clayton, and Natasha Morrison participated in the 2025 World Athletics Relays in the 4x100m relay event, clinched the third position, and qualified for the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

