Days after World Relays success with Jamaica, Shericka Jackson debuts new hairstyle

Shericka Jackson sported a new look following her podium finish at the 2025 World Relay Championship Guangzhou 25. The 30-year-old Olympian shared a picture on Instagram of herself sporting auburn hair.

Jackson is a sprinter who competes in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. She is one of the most popular athletes from Jamaica and has won multiple Olympic medals, including a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Jamaican sprinter also ran the 100m in 10.76 seconds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to claim the bronze. The athlete also dominated the 200m event at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, winning gold in both years.

Jackson was recently at the annual sports day of Scotia Bank Jamaica, a subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia that provides banking services in Jamaica. She is a brand ambassador for the organization and was present at the annual sports day, where she sported the new look with auburn hair. In an Instagram story, the Olympic athlete shared:

"Love me some Shericka"

Screenshot of Shericka Jackson's Instagram story (@sherickajacko/ig)

Shericka Jackson was one of the top contenders for a gold medal win in the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but had to withdraw because of an injury.

Jackson partnered up with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Natasha Morrison, and Tina Clayton at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Guangzhou 25, where the Jamaican quartet had a bronze medal finish with 42.33 seconds on the clock. The Great Britain team won the event with Spain finishing in second place.

Shericka Jackson renewed her contract as ambassador of Scotiabank Jamaica

Shericka Jackson has been one of the most influential athletes in Jamaica and has been a strong advocate for youth and society development. She became a brand ambassador of Scotiabank Jamaica in February 2022.

The financial institution announced the renewal of their contract with the Jamaican athlete in an Instagram post, sharing a heartfelt note. She commented (via the Instagram post from Scotiabank):

"It’s an incredible feeling to know that Scotiabank believes in my ability and supports the hard work I continue to do. Scotiabank’s core value of being accountable is a personal favorite quality of mine because, as a customer and ambassador, it gives me confidence knowing that banking with Scotiabank is secure."

Shericka Jackson showed her gratitude for the organization as the bank continues to believe in the work the athlete has been putting in.

