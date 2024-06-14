"The rocket is about to blast off"- Fans react as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to open her 2024 Olympics campaign at JAAA's French Foray 3

Eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will kickstart her highly anticipated outdoor season at the JAAA's French Foray meet on June 15. The news has sent excitement among fans as the Jamaican gears up for her final Olympic appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Fraser-Pryce last competed at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where she won the bronze medal in the 100m. The 37-year-old clocked 10.77s for third place while America’s Sha'Carri Richardson stormed to gold in 10.65s.

The ten-time world champion didn't race much last year. After winning the bronze medal in Budapest, the Jamaican had claimed that she would be racing more next year in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics 2024. However, the 37-year-old hasn't featured in any of the meets this year and will now kickstart her campaign on June 15 inside the National Stadium in Kingston.

The whole of the track world had been eagerly waiting for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s outdoor season opener. Now that she is slated to race over 100m on June 15, there is great excitement among fans.

"The Rocket Is About To Blast Off" a fan commented.

"Finally the season has begun" a fan declared.

"So glad she’s running before trials" a user expressed.

Several fans also started guessing the time Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce would open her season with.

"If she opens her season with a sub 11 run. Just know it’s (Olympic Gold) coming home" a fan announced.

"Can’t wait to see these results. What are we thinking 10.95?" another fan wrote.

"With all due respect, this an early prediction of SFP vs Shacarri (Richardson) on the world stage" a fan claimed.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is widely regarded as one of the greatest female sprinters. The 37-year-old has been reigning the tracks for more than 15 years now, and her love and passion for the sport remains the same.

“There’s not a day I’m getting up to go practice and I’m like, ‘I’m over this,’” Fraser-Pryce told Essence.com.

However, she plans to retire after the Paris Olympics 2024. Why?

"My son needs me,” she expressed. “My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won back-to-back 100m gold medals at the Beijing and London Olympic Games. She followed up with a bronze at the Rio Olympics, racing through injuries and pains throughout the season. The 37-year-old won silver in the distance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and as she gears up for her fifth and final Olympic appearance, she would want nothing less than the gold in Paris.