Did Jamaican Olympic medalists Rajindra Campbell and Roje Stona switch their allegiance? All we know about their move

Jamaican athletes Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell have formally switched their track and field allegiance to Turkey. Reports also suggest that both athletes cannot compete for Jamaica for the next three years, potentially missing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Campbell and Stona have been offered several lucrative initiatives, as reported by the Turkish Athletics Federation. These initiatives include handsome signing amounts with weekly pay and other bonuses to compensate them for switching allegiance.

These switches from Campbell and Stona come roughly 10 days before the Jamaican Championships, scheduled to take place later this month, and will feature the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Stona and Campbell had clinched podium finishes in their respective events last year during this competition.

Trending

Both Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell clinched medals for Jamaica during the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Stona bagged a gold medal in the discus throw event, Campbell won the bronze medal in the shot put.

Stona and Campbell have had a contrasting start to their 2025 track and field season so far. Campbell has clinched podium finishes in Diamond League events in Rome and Rabat this year. Stona has only one podium finish this year, which came at the FBK Games in the Netherlands.

Rajindra Campbell made his feelings known after the first Diamond League appearance of the 2025 season

Rajindra Campbell during an indoor meet representing Jamaica (Image via: Getty)

Rajindra Campbell shared his thoughts on his 2nd-place finish at the Rabat Diamond League, his first DL event of the 2025 season, last month. Campbell registered a mark of 21.95m during this meet, which stands as his highest mark so far this year.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Campbell said that he was pleased with the performance. Additionally, he also expressed his happiness at competing in Morocco for the first time in his career. He said (via Sportsmax):

"It was a good competition. The circumstances were good, the atmosphere was nice, the stadium was packed so it was fun to compete. This is my second meet of the year so everything still feels rusty, but I am pleased with the result. It was my first time in Morocco and the African continent. I am very happy to be here."

The Rabat Diamond League 2025 saw the USA's Payton Otterdahl bag the top podium finish after registering a mark of 21.97m. Another US athlete, Joe Kovacs, clinched the last spot on the podium in the shot put event in Rabat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More