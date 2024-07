Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials Final results: Shericka Jackson stuns in 200m, Nickisha Pryce tops 400m

The Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024 came to a conclusion on June 30, 2024, after four days of intense action at the National Stadium in Kingston. The last day witnessed star sprinter Shericka Jackson earn her 200m Olympic spot after grabbing the 100m quota.

Jackson clocked an impressive time of 22.29 seconds to defeat Lanae-Tava Thomas and Niesha Burgher, who clocked 22.34 and 22.39 seconds, respectively. However, the 200m event witnessed the absence of another star sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who secured a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nickisha Pryce topped the lineup in the 400m event after registering a spectacular 50.01 seconds to surpass Stacey Ann Williams (50.56) and Junelle Bromfield (51.24).

Results for Day 4 of the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials

Here are the results for Day 4 of the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Trials:

Women 20+ Hammer Throw Senior:

Erica Belvit - 68.28m Nayoka Clunis - 66.63m Marie Forbes - 63.14m

Men 20+ Hammer Throw Senior:

Daniel Cope - 59.78m

Women Heptathlon Long Jump at the Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Rhianna Lewis - 4.82m Shakera Marquis - 4.21m

Men 20+ Triple Jump Senior:

Jordan Scott - 16.87m Obrien Wa Some - 16.19m Chevaughn Parkinson - 15.38m

Women Heptathlon Javelin Throw:

Shakera Marquis - 26.57m Rhianna Lewis - 15.24m

Girls 19&U 800m Under 20:

Kitania Headley - 2:09.77 Carlene Temple - 2:10.89 Shaneal Clarke Giddings - 2:11.75

Boys 19&U 800m Under 20:

Rasheed Pryce - 1:54.79 Schevorn Wardlow - 1:55.48 Joseph Parks - 1:55.92

Boys 19&U Javelin Throw Under 20:

Brandon Falconer - 60.30m Jemar Ferguson - 58.27m De'Andre Bristol - 56.55m

Men 20+ Javelin Throw Senior:

Elvis Graham - 71.88m Zaavan Richards - 64.16m Devon Spencer - 63.72m

Girls 19&U 400m Under 20 - Finals:

Skyler Franklin - 51.99 Abigail Campbell - 53.42 Shanque Williams - 53.92

Men 20+ Shot Put Senior:

Rajindra Campbell - 20.01m Kobe Lawrence - 19.58m Eldred Henry - 19.45m

Boys 19&U 400m Under 20 - Finals:

Jabari Matheson - 46.64 Kemarrio Bygrave - 46.80 Javaughn Pinnock - 46.98

Women 20+ 400m Senior - Finals at the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Nickisha Pryce - 50.01 Stacey Ann Williams - 50.56 Junelle Bromfield - 51.24

Women Heptathlon 800m:

Rhianna Lewis - 2:25.20 Shakera Marquis - 2:41.79

Boys 19&U Triple Jump Under 20:

Chavez Penn - 15.79m Romaine Lewis - 14.77m Euan Young - 14.66m

Girls 19&U 100m Hurdles Under 20 - Finals:

Habiba Harris - 13.06 Shania Myers - 13.08 Tonie-Ann Forbes - 13.12

Women 20+ 100m Hurdles Senior - Finals:

Ackera Nugent - 12.28 Danielle Williams - 12.53 Janeek Brown - 12.61

Boys 19&U 110m Hurdles Under 20 - Finals at the Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Richard Hall - 13.37 Daniel Beckford - 13.37 Daniel Clarke - 13.44

Women 20+ Javelin Throw Senior:

Sheniela Williams - 44.09m Gnea Pitt - 43.39m

Men 20+ 110m Hurdles Senior - Finals:

Rasheed Broadbell - 13.18 Orlando Bennett - 13.18 Hansle Parchment - 13.19

Girls 19&U 200m Under 20 - Finals:

Shanoya Douglas - 22.59 Skyler Franklin - 23.16 Sabrina Dockery - 23.24

Boys 19&U 200m Under 20 - Finals:

Romario Hines - 20.78 Junior Galimore - 20.79 Marcinho Rose - 21.27

Women 20+ 200m Senior - Finals at the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Track and Field Trials:

Shericka Jackson - 22.29 Lanae-Tava Thomas - 22.34 Niesha Burgher - 22.39

Men 20+ 200m Senior - Finals:

Bryan Levell - 19.97 Andrew Hudson - 20.02 Javari Thomas - 20.32

Men 4x400m Relay:

Jamaica Green - 2:59.87 Jamaica Gold - 3:02.73 Jamaica Black - 3:09.13