"That's what I'm talking about!"- Noah Lyles thrilled as girlfriend Junelle Bromfield qualifies for Paris Olympics at Jamaican trials

Noah Lyles has showered his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield with praise following her qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Bromfield finished third in the final of the 400m at the Jamaican Olympic trials to earn a ticket to Paris.

The women’s 400m race at the trials was won by Nickisha Pryce, who successfully defended her title, clocking 50.01. Stacey Ann Williams and Bromfield finished second and third in respective times of 50.56 and 51.24.

The Jamaican started her campaign with a second-place finish in the preliminaries, clocking 50.74 before her podium finish in the final. Bromfield began her 400m campaign at the Tom Jones Memorial, finishing fifth, before winning at the PURE Athletics Elite Invitational.

Bromfield then finished fifth at the Bermuda Grand Prix and Racers Grand Prix, respectively, and seventh at the USATF New York City Grand Prix.

Noah Lyles could not hide his joy as he shared on X that Bromfield would be joining him at the Olympic Games.

The triple world champion said:

"THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!!!!! @JunelleBromfiel IS GOING TO THE OLYMPICS IN THE 400m!!!!"

Lyles has already qualified for two individual events at the Olympics as he chases a quadruple, and having his girlfriend by his side would certainly motivate him in his quest.

He has had an unbeaten run at the US Olympic Trials, winning the 100m and 200m. In the 100m, Noah Lyles began his campaign with a 9.92 win in the preliminaries before running 9.80 in the semifinal.

The three-time world 200m champion then shut down the stadium, equaling his personal best time of 9.83 to win.

In the 200m, widely considered his specialty, Noah Lyles cruised easily, winning the preliminaries in 20.10 before setting a comfortable world lead in the semifinal in 19.60. He shattered Michael Johnson’s 28-year-old meet record in the final, clocking 19.53 for a win.

Noah Lyles reveals quality that drew him to his Jamaican girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 9

Noah Lyles recently revealed the quality of his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield that made him drawn to her during their talking stages.

The American sprint icon, speaking on The Powells YouTube Channel, explained that he loved the fact that Bromfield loved him for his honesty. Noah Lyles was confident that Bromfield was meant for him and that’s why he pursued the Jamaican.

The Olympic Games 200m bronze medallist said Bromfield would make a great mother to his kids.

"Hearing stuff like that, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I need this woman in my life’. I already like you, but that is a solidified answer of like ‘We are going to grow old together, and it is going to be constant and you are going to keep me on my ps and qs, and hearing stuff like that, I want this woman to raise my kids," Lyles said (via Pulse Sports Nigeria).

Lyles and Bromfield have been dating for nearly two years. They met six years ago. They are among the dozens of track and field couples that fans admire.

As they head to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after having qualified for their respective events, both Lyles and Bromfield hope to impress on the track.