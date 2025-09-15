"Trying to get it as cheap as possible"- Karsten Warholm explains slow qualification time at World Athletics Championships 2025

Karsten Warholm made his feelings known about a slow run time in the 400m hurdles heats on the third day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Competing in the third heat of the event, Warholm secured a third-place finish and qualified for the semifinals, scheduled to take place on September 17.
The Norwegian athlete clocked a run time of 48.56 seconds during this race, which was the 15th fastest run time from the heats. On the other hand, Warholm's main rivals, such as Rai Benjamin, clocked an impressive run time of 48.15 seconds, which was the second fastest from the heats.
Speaking about his slow time in the heats, the 400m hurdles defending world champion revealed that he was trying to obtain qualification for the semis as cheaply as he could. He said (via Citius Mag):
"Yeah, the placing was more like how much I felt I could go, but I was just trying to get it as cheap as possible." (00:21 onwards)
Karsten Warholm has had an impressive run before coming to the World Championships 2025. The Norwegian competed in six Diamond League events only before the Worlds and won five of them, including the finals in Zurich. His only defeat came at Stockholm, where Benjamin and Alison Dos Santos got the better of him.
Karsten Warholm reflected on his season after winning the third Diamond League title of his career
Karsten Warholm made his feelings known about the season he has navigated in 2025 after winning the 400m hurdles Diamond League title for the third time in his career. Notably, Warholm also clocked a meet record run time of 46.70 seconds during the competition.
Speaking after his victory, Warholm shared that his performance and training have been quite satisfactory in the season so far. Additionally, he also remarked that one of his main targets in Zurich was to go after the meet record. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):
"I had a really good season leading up to this, and I got some training in the middle of the Summer. That was really nice, and I also had a good race and Wanda Diamond League in Silesia, so I just decided I wanted to come here and break the Meeting Record, which was also mine from one of my most memorable races here - and of course to win the Wanda Diamond League Trophy, so I am really happy."
During the conversation, Karsten Warholm also said that his preparations for the World Championships in Tokyo will include working on his technical aspect.