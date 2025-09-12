World Athletics Championships 2025: How and where to watch, Complete live-streaming details

The World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to kick off on September 13, 2025. The biggest track and field event of the year will be held over the course of nine days at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, featuring some of the best athletes in the world competing for the ultimate title.

It is reported that over 2000 athletes will be taking the center stage from Saturday. The events will be split into two sessions, the morning and the evening sessions, respectively, featuring a diverse range of events.

Noah Lyles will be returning to the world championships as the reigning champion in the men's 100m and 200m. He faces a great challenge from Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson and Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville. Lyles will be going head-to-head against Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bendnarek in the men's 200m, thereby raising great anticipation among fans for the sprint events.

Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action in the women's 400 m, and on the other hand, her rival, Femke Bol, will be aiming for the title in the women's 400m hurdles. Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing against a highly competitive lineup of athletes in the women's 100m that includes Julien Alfred, Mellisa Jefferson, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, among others.

Faith Kipyegon will be in action in the women's 1500m and the 5000m.

World Athletics Championships 2025: How and where to watch; Complete live stream details

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be live-streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock for viewers in the United States of America. For fans in Canada, the event will be live-streamed on CBC Sports and Radio Canada.

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer are the broadcast partners for the United Kingdom. The event will be broadcast on TVJ Sports Network and Television Jamaica for fans in Jamaica. SBS Viceland and SBS On-demand will broadcast the World Championships in Australia. For fans in India, the event will be telecast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Day 1 Schedule

The schedule for Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 is as follows: All the timings mentioned below are in Tokyo local time. The local time is ahead of Eastern Time by 13 hours and UTC by 9 hours.

Morning session ( 6:30 pm ET - 10:40 pm ET)

07:30 - Men's 35km race walk final

07:30 - Women's 35km race walk final

09:00 - Women's discus throw qualification group A

10:55 - Men's shot put qualification

10:55 - Women's discus throw qualification group B

11:23 - Men's 100m preliminary round

11:55 - Mixed 4x400m relay heats

Evening session (5:05 AM ET - 9:20 AM ET)

18:05 - Men's 3000m steeplechase heats

18:30 - Women's long jump qualification

18:55 - Women's 100m heats

19:05 - Men's pole vault qualification

19:50 - Women's 1500m heats

20:35 - Men's 100m heats

21:10 - Men's shot put final

21:30 - Women's 10,000m final

22:20 - Mixed 4x400m relay final

