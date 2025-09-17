  • home icon
World Athletics Championships 2025 Results Day 5: Femke Bol & Dalilah Muhammad set for 400m hurdles final, Katie Moon wins third successive gold

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:49 GMT
Femke Bol (L), Dalilah Muhammad (C) and Katie Moon (R). PHOTO: Getty Images
The Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025, taking place in Tokyo, concluded on September 17, Wednesday. Isaac Nader in the men's 1500m, Mattia Furlani in the men's long jump and Katie Moon in the women's pole vault were the gold medalists on Day 5 of the event.

Moon, who had previously won gold at the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships, bagged her third successive gold at the event with a best effort of 4.90m.

The 200m heats for both men and women took place on Day 5. Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Letsile Tebogo and others qualified for the men's semifinals. In the women’s section, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Brittany Brown, Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith were among the prominent names to book spots in the semis.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, big names Femke Bol and Dalilah Muhammad made it to the finals. Paris Olympics silver medalist Anna Cockrell also advanced to the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

With that, let's take a look at complete events results on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 -

Men’s event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for 200m semifinals

  • Bryan Levell (JAM) - 19.84
  • Tapiwanashe Makarawu (ZIM) - 19.91
  • Courtney Lindsey (USA) - 19.95
  • Kenneth Bednarek (USA) - 19.98
  • Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.99
  • Makanakaishe Charamba (ZIM) - 20.06
  • Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 20.07
  • Alexander Ogando (DOM) - 20.10
  • Adrian Kerr (JAM) - 20.13
  • Letsile Tebogo (BOT) - 20.18
  • Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) - 20.19
  • Gout Gout (AUS) - 20.23
  • Ryan Zeze (FRA) - 20.23
  • Christopher Taylor (JAM) - 20.26
  • Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 20.27
  • Sinesipho Dambile (RSA) - 20.27
  • Andre De Grasse (CAN) - 20.30
  • Aaron Brown (CAN) - 20.33
  • Xavi Mo-Ajok (NED) - 20.35
  • William Reais (SUI) - 20.38
  • Towa Uzawa (JPN) - 20.39
  • Timothé Mumenthaler (SUI) - 20.39
  • Henrik Larsson (SWE) - 20.40
  • Jerome Blake (CAN) - 20.43
Triple Jump finalists

  • Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 17.26
  • Jordan Scott (JAM) - 17.19
  • Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.09
  • Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) - 17.08
  • Jonathan Seremes (FRA) - 17.07
  • Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) - 16.94
  • Andy Díaz Hernández (ITA) - 16.94
  • Lázaro Martínez (CUB) - 16.93
  • Wen Su (CHN) - 16.90
  • Salif Mane (USA) - 16.86
  • Endiorass Kingley (AUT) - 16.85
  • Yaming Zhu (CHN) - 16.83

Javelin Throw finalists at World Athletics Championships

  • Anderson Peters (GRN) - 89.53
  • Julian Weber (GER) - 87.21
  • Julius Yego (KEN) - 85.96
  • Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.67
  • Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 85.28
  • Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 84.85
  • Curtis Thompson (USA) - 84.72
  • Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 84.11
  • Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.93
  • Sachin Yadav (IND) - 83.67
  • Cameron McEntyre (AUS) - 83.03
  • Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 82.80
Long Jump medalists

  1. Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 8.39
  2. Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 8.34
  3. Yuhao Shi (CHN) - 8.33

1500m medalists

  1. Isaac Nader (POR) - 3:34.10
  2. Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.12
  3. Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 3:34.2

Women’s event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for 200m semifinals

  • Anavia Battle (USA) - 22.07
  • Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) - 22.24
  • Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 22.33
  • Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.39
  • Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 22.40
  • Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.50
  • McKenzie Long (USA) - 22.51
  • Torrie Lewis (AUS) - 22.56
  • Anthonique Strachan (BAH) - 22.57
  • Ashanti Moore (JAM) - 22.57
  • Amy Hunt (GBR) - 22.57
  • Daryll Neita (GBR) - 22.59
  • Imke Vervaet (BEL) - 22.74
  • Jaël Bestué (ESP) - 22.74
  • Thelma Davies (LBR) - 22.76
  • Jessika Gbai (CIV) - 22.81
  • Sophia Junk (GER) - 22.81
  • Audrey Leduc (CAN) - 22.82
  • Julia Henriksson (SWE) - 22.86
  • Helene Parisot (FRA) - 22.90
  • Polyniki Emmanouilidou (GRE) - 22.92
  • Abigeirufuka Ido (JPN) - 22.98
  • Olivia Fotopoulou (CYP) - 22.98
  • Miriam Sánchez (MEX) - 23.01
Qualified for 400m hurdles finals at World Athletics Championships

  • Femke Bol (NED) - 52.31
  • Gianna Woodruff (PAN) - 52.66
  • Jasmine Jones (USA) - 53.01
  • Dalilah Muhammad (USA) - 53.14
  • Emma Zapletalová (SVK) - 53.22
  • Anna Cockrell (USA) - 53.28
  • Naomi Van Den Broeck (BEL) - 53.65
  • Shiann Salmon (JAM) - 54.03

Pole vault medalists

  1. Katie Moon (USA) - 4.90
  2. Sandi Morris (USA) - 4.85
  3. Tina Šutej (SLO) - 4.80

3000m Steeplechase medalists

  1. Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 8:51.59
  2. Winfred Yavi (BRN) - 8:56.46
  3. Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 8:58.86
