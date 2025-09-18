World Athletics Championships 2025 Schedule today: Start time, TV & streaming details ft Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, Femke Bol in action (Day 7)

Day 6 of the World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on September 18, with a one-of-a-kind performance from Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who clocked the second-fastest 400m of all time to win gold. Besides the American, Keshorn Walcott in the men’s javelin, Leyanis Pérez in the women’s triple jump and Busang Collen Kebinatshipi in the men’s 400m were the other gold medalists of the day.

On Day 7 of the World Championships, the medal events that are scheduled are the men's triple jump, both men's and women's 400m hurdles and men's and women's 200m. With that, let’s look at the start time, streaming details and athletes to watch out on Day 7.

TV and live streaming details for World Athletics Championships 2025

In the United States, USA Network and Peacock are the TV streaming providers for the World Athletics Championships 2025. In the United Kingdom, coverage will be available on BBC Two, BBC One and Eurosport 1.

In Asian countries like China, the CCTV Sports App will provide the live telecast, while in Japan, fans can tune in to TBS and TVer for the World Athletics Championships broadcast. In India, live TV coverage will be available on JioHotstar, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 1.

The viewers in Germany can catch the action on ARD Das Erste and ARD, while fans in the Netherlands can follow it on NPO1 and NOS. In Italy, coverage will be available on Rai 2 and Rai Sport. In Poland, audiences can tune in to Eurovision Sport, TVP Sport and TVP1.

For fans in Hungary, the event will be broadcast on M4 Sport, Eurosport 1 and WBD platforms. In Belgium, the live coverage will be available on TIPIK, VRT 1, Eurosport 1, Sporza and WBD platforms, while in Argentina, the championships will be available on Play.tycsports.com. In many African countries, SuperSport Africa 1/Variety 3 will serve as the official broadcast partner.

Schedule and times for events on Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2025

(All the timings are in local time. Japan Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time)

5:33 PM - Women's 100 Metres Hurdles - Heptathlon

6:20 PM - Women's High Jump - Heptathlon

7:30 PM - Women's Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A

8:00 PM - Men's 5000 Metres - Heats

8:30 PM - Women's Shot Put - Heptathlon

8:43 PM - Women's 800 Metres - Semi-Final

8:50 PM - Men's Triple Jump - Final

9:00 PM - Women's Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B

9:15 PM - Men's 400 Metres Hurdles - Final

9:27 PM - Women's 400 Metres Hurdles - Final

9:38 PM - Women's 200 Metres - Heptathlon

10:06 PM - Men's 200 Metres - Final

10:22 PM - Women's 200 Metres - Final

World Athletics Championships 2025: Top athletes to watch out for on Day 7

Kenny Bednarek at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

In the men’s 200m final, Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek, Bryan Levell, Zharnel Hughes and Alexander Ogando are serious contenders for the podium.

Likewise, the women’s field is stacked with top competitors, including Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who is aiming for her second gold of the event, defending champion Shericka Jackson, Brittany Brown, Dina Asher-Smith and McKenzie Long, among others.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m hurdles, Femke Bol will be running to defend her crown as she is expected to face challenge from Dalilah Muhammad, who is competing in her final season, and Anna Cockrell, the Olympics silver medalist.

Kartsen Warholm, Rai Benjamin, Ezekiel Nathaniel and Alison dos Santos are ones to watch out for in the men’s hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Day 7.

