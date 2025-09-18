World Athletics Championships Results Day 6: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs 2nd-fastest 400m for gold, Noah Lyles dominates 200m semis to reach final

The sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo saw several impressive performances in both the track and the field events. The 200m semifinals held on the day saw Noah Lyles register an impressive performance to qualify for the finals.

He clocked a season-best run time in the event as Kenny Bednarek and Letsile Tebogo also made it through to the finals. 2012 Olympic gold medalist Keshorn Walcott clinched the javelin title during the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025. He defeated the likes of Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson in the javelin finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi clinched the gold medal in the men's 800m event as his counterpart, Bayapo Ndori, clinched a third-place finish on the podium. Kebinatshipi became the first Botswanian male athlete to win a gold medal in the World Championships.

However, the blockbuster competition of the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 was the women's 400m finals. USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clinched the gold medal in the finals and also clocked a Championship record run time in the discipline, and is also the second fastest women's 400m time of all time.

The 400m hurdles Olympic champion registered 47.78 seconds in the race while the favorites, Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, finished second and third in 47.98 and 48.19 seconds, respectively.

On that note, let's find out the complete results from the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

Results from the men's events on the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for the men's 200m finals:

Noah Lyles, USA- 19.51

Byran Levell, Jamaica- 19.78

Kenny Bednarek, USA- 19.88

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 19.95

Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain- 19.95

Sinesipho Dambile, South Africa- 19.97

Alexander Ogando, Dominica- 19.98

Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Zimbabwe- 19.98

Men's javelin throw medalists:

Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad and Tebogo- 88.16

Anderson Peters, Grenada- 87.38

Curtis Thompson, USA- 86.67

Men's 400m medalists:

Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Botswana- 43.53

Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tebogo- 43.72

Bayapo Ndori, Botswana- 44.20

Qualified for 800m men's finals:

Cian McPhillips, Ireland- 1:43.18

Mohamed Attaoui, Spain- 1:43.18

Max Burgin, Great Britain- 1:43.37

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya- 1:43.47

Navasky Anderson, Jamaica- 1:43.72

Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana- 1:43.80

Marco Arop, Canada- 1:45.09

Djamel Sedjati, Algeria- 1:45.09

Results from the women's events on the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Qualified for the women's 5000m finals:

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya- 14:45.59

Nadia Battocletti, Italy- 14:36.36

Shelby Houlihan, USA- 14:46.52

Maureem Koster, Netherlands- 14:46.57

Naozomi Tanaka, Japan- 14:47.14

Fantaye Belayneh, Ethiopia- 14:47.56

Hannah Nuttall, Great Britain- 14:48.09

Joy Chpetoyek, Uganada- 14:51.17

Gudaf Tsegay, Kenya- 14:56.46

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya- 14:56.71

Rose Davies, Australia- 14:56.83

Marta Garcia, Spain- 14:56.96

Medina Eisa, Ethiopia- 14:57.03

Josette Andrews, USA- 14:57.59

Linden Hall, Australia- 14:57.80

Agnes Ngetich, Kenya- 14:57.90

Qualified for women's high jump finals:

Morgan Lake, Great Britain- 1.92

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine- 1.92

Eleanor Patterson, Australia- 1.92

Angelina Topic, Serbia- 1.92

Nicola Olyslagers, Australia- 1.92

Yulia Levchenko, Ukraine- 1.92

Michaela Hruba, Czech Republic- 1.92

Maria Zodzik, Poland- 1.92

Rose Yeboah, Ghana- 1.92

Christina Honsel, Germany- 1.92

Marija Vukovic, Montenegro- 1.92

Elena Kulichenko, Cyprus- 1.88

Elisabeth Pihela, Estonia- 1.88

Fatoumata Balley, Guinea- 1.88

Imke Onnen, Germany-1.88

Merel Maes, Belgium- 1.88

Qualified for women's 800m semifinals:

Lilian Odira, Kenya- 1:57.86

Daily Kooper Gaspar, Cuba- 1:58.16

Audrey Werro, Switzerland- 1:58.43

Sage Hurta-Klecker, USA- 1:58.43

Anais Bourgoin, France- 1:58.43

Mary Moraa, Kenya- 1:58.44

Worknesh Mesele, Ethiopia- 1:58.46

Halimah Nakaayi, Uganda- 1:58.57

Anna Wielgosz, Poland- 1:58.63

Abbey Caldwell, Australia- 1:58.71

Georgia Hunter Bell, Great Britain- 1:58.82

Gabija Galvydyte, Lithunia- 1:58.86

Claudia Hollingsworth, Australia- 1:59.06

Renelle Lamote, France- 1:59.32

Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jamaica- 1:59.66

Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain- 1:59.79

Assia Raziki, Morocco- 1:59.82

Oratile Nowe, Botswana- 2:00.09

Clara Liberman, France- 2:00.17

Maeliss Trapeau, Canada- 2:00.38

Gabriela Ganjanova, Slovakia- 2:00.44

Tsige Duguma, Ethiopia- 2:01.53

Maggi Congdon, USA- 2:01.74

Eloisa Coiro, Italy- 2:01.86

Qualified for 200m women's finals:

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 21.99

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 22.00

Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 22.08

Anavia Battle, USA- 22,09

Brittany Brown, USA- 22.13

Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 22.17

Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain- 22.21

Anthonique Strachan, Bahamas- 22.48

McKenzie Long, USA- 22.48

Women's triple jump medalists:

Leyanis Perez-Hernandez, Cuba- 14.94

Thea Lafond- 14.89

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela- 14.76

Women's 800m medalists:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA- 47.78

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 47.98

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 48.19

