The men's 200m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 were held on the sixth day of the competition. Defending champion Noah Lyles and other prominent names, such as Kenny Bednarek and Letsile Tebogo, were seen in this round to book their place in the finals.

Competing in the first semifinals, Bednarek faced off against the likes of Wayde Van Niekerk and Aaron Brown and convincingly won the race in 19.89 seconds. He got an automatic qualification for the finals along with Alexander Ogando, who finished second in 19.98 seconds.

200m Olympic champion Tebogo finished second in the second semifinal of the event to qualify for the finals. He was defeated by Jamaica's Bryan Levell, who clocked 19.78 seconds in the race.

Defending champion Lyles won the third semifinal of the event after clocking a world-leading run time of 19.51 seconds in the race. He defeated the likes of Zharnel Hughes and Sinesipho Dambile. With that, let's find out all the athletes who qualified for the finals of the 2025 Worlds in Tokyo.

All athletes who qualified for the men's 200m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025

Here is the list of athletes who will be featuring in the men's 200m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Q refers to athletes who qualified based on top-two finishes in their semis, while q stands for athletes who qualified based on their run times):

Kenny Bednarek, USA- 19.88 (Q)

Alexander Ogando, Dominica- 19.98 (Q)

Bryan Levell, Jamaica- 19.78 (Q)

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 19.95 (Q)

Noah Lyles, USA- 19.51 (Q)

Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain- 19.95 (Q)

Sinesipho Dambile, South Africa- 19.97 (q)

Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Zimbabwe- 19.98 (q)

When are the men's 200m finals of the World Athletics Championships 2025, and who are the athletes to watch out for?

The men's 200m final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo is scheduled to be held on the seventh day of the competition, September 19. It is set to start around 10:06 PM JST (Japan Standard Time).

For the finals, defending champion Noah Lyles will be a major candidate to clinch the title. The American athlete hasn't lost a 200m race so far in the season and is also hoping to make a statement with a gold in this event, especially after his defeat in the men's 100m finals.

Kenny Bednarek and Letsile Tebogo will be among the others who have a shot at the 200m title on Friday. Bednarek is the second fastest behind Lyles this season in the 200m and is also aiming to finally get his hands on a global title.

