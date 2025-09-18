"They're here for Revenge" - Letsile Tebogo weighs in Team Botswana going head to head against USA in 4x400m relay at World Championships

Olympic champion sprinter Letsile Tebogo recently weighed in on the upcoming clash between Team Botswana and Team USA in the men's 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Tokyo. Tebogo recently qualified for the semifinals of the men's 200m with a decent timing of 20.18 seconds.

Ad

In his conversation with the media, the Botswana sprinter opened up about the unique achievement of his relay teammates in the 400m event. For the first time in the history of the World Championships, all the three runners representing the Botswana, i.e. Lee Eppie, Collen Kebinatshipi, and Bayapo Ndori have made it to the finals of the men's 400m event, which shall be held tonight at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Ad

Trending

Tebogo talked about the strategy for the men's 4x400m relay event as he added,

"We haven't decided who's going to run which leg, but I believe after that, with the heat, with the finals, then that's when we'll finally make a decision of who's going where and what's going to happen. But all I can say is the boys are really ready. They're heard with what happened at Paris. So I believe they're here for the revenge."

Ad

Letsile Tebogo was referring to the men's 4x400m relay finals held at Paris Olympics last year. The Botswana sprinter was a part of the relay squad, which lost the gold medal to Team USA by a whisker. Despite the loss, Team Botswana created a new African record of 2:54.53 in the finals, clinching the silver medal.

The preliminaries for the men's 4x400m relay shall be held on September 20, while the finals shall be held the next day, i.e. September 21.

Ad

Letsile Tebogo's performances at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Letsile Tebogo at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Having won a silver and a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Budapest in 2023, Letsile Tebogo was expected to make it big at the current edition in Tokyo. When he made it to the 100m finals, it looked as if he was on the right track.

Ad

However, luck wasn't on his side. Tebogo was disqualified from the finals of the 100m event due to a false start. If he had run the event in the same timing as his seasonal best, i.e. 9.94 seconds, he would have been in contention for the fifth position.

However, it's not over yet for Tebogo. The 200m is his trademark event, and despite having lost to Noah Lyles at the Diamond League finals, the Botswana sprinter is more than raring to go. Apart from the above, the sprinter is all set to avenge the loss at Paris Olympics with the upcoming men's 4x400m relay event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More