"They're here for Revenge" - Letsile Tebogo weighs in Team Botswana going head to head against USA in 4x400m relay at World Championships

Olympic champion sprinter Letsile Tebogo recently weighed in on the upcoming clash between Team Botswana and Team USA in the men's 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Tokyo. Tebogo recently qualified for the semifinals of the men's 200m with a decent timing of 20.18 seconds.
In his conversation with the media, the Botswana sprinter opened up about the unique achievement of his relay teammates in the 400m event. For the first time in the history of the World Championships, all the three runners representing the Botswana, i.e. Lee Eppie, Collen Kebinatshipi, and Bayapo Ndori have made it to the finals of the men's 400m event, which shall be held tonight at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
Tebogo talked about the strategy for the men's 4x400m relay event as he added,
"We haven't decided who's going to run which leg, but I believe after that, with the heat, with the finals, then that's when we'll finally make a decision of who's going where and what's going to happen. But all I can say is the boys are really ready. They're heard with what happened at Paris. So I believe they're here for the revenge."
Letsile Tebogo was referring to the men's 4x400m relay finals held at Paris Olympics last year. The Botswana sprinter was a part of the relay squad, which lost the gold medal to Team USA by a whisker. Despite the loss, Team Botswana created a new African record of 2:54.53 in the finals, clinching the silver medal.
The preliminaries for the men's 4x400m relay shall be held on September 20, while the finals shall be held the next day, i.e. September 21.
Letsile Tebogo's performances at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Having won a silver and a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Budapest in 2023, Letsile Tebogo was expected to make it big at the current edition in Tokyo. When he made it to the 100m finals, it looked as if he was on the right track.
However, luck wasn't on his side. Tebogo was disqualified from the finals of the 100m event due to a false start. If he had run the event in the same timing as his seasonal best, i.e. 9.94 seconds, he would have been in contention for the fifth position.
However, it's not over yet for Tebogo. The 200m is his trademark event, and despite having lost to Noah Lyles at the Diamond League finals, the Botswana sprinter is more than raring to go. Apart from the above, the sprinter is all set to avenge the loss at Paris Olympics with the upcoming men's 4x400m relay event.