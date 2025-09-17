Jamaica's Christopher Taylor reveals how Noah Lyles eased his nerves en route to personal best at World Athletics Championships

Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor revealed what Noah Lyles and Andre de Grasse said to him ahead of the first round of the Men's 200m event at the Tokyo World Championships. Taylor, who posted a personal-best time of 20.26 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals, stated that he received a few words of encouragement from Lyles and de Grasse ahead of the event.Noah Lyles competed in the same heat as Taylor, and finished first with a time of 19.99 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals. Andre de Grasse also ran on the same heat, however, he failed to qualify as he finished in fourth place with a time of 20.30 seconds. It was Christopher Taylor who finished ahead of him in third place.In an interview after the event, Taylor revealed what Lyles and de Grasse had said to him in the call room:&quot;They said &quot;Welcome to the 200s.&quot; I was a bit nervous and they could see it. They were talking to me in the call room, saying &quot;Yo just relax, have some water, drop the shoulder and take deep breaths.&quot; And when I actually qualified, they said, &quot;Welcome to the 200s, and all the best for the next round.&quot;&quot;I mean I was elated. That was the plan - to come out here today, run a personal best, and make it to the next round. And I did just that.&quot;Noah Lyles is coming off the back of a third-placed finish in the 100m event at the World Championships. He will be looking to add to his World Championship gold medal tally on Friday.Noah Lyles discusses advice he gave to Christopher Taylor after first round of 200m at World ChampionshipsLyles in action during the 200m at the World Championships - Source: GettyNoah Lyles discussed the advice he gave Christopher Taylor following the first round of the 200m at the World Championships. In an interview on Citius Magazine, he said: (2:34 onwards)&quot;We were in the call room and me and Andre were, you know, just sitting next to each other. He was on the other side of Andre and Andre's like, 'Hey, man. What you look nervous for?' He's like, 'I am nervous.' I'm like, 'Oh, bro, ain't nothing to be nervous about. It's just a first round. It's just another 200.' And then we got to the end of the race and, you know, he got third. I'm like, 'See, it's just another 200 and now you just get ready for the next one.'&quot;Lyles was also asked if he sees himself as a mentor to other athletes, to which he said he has gained that role within his group.