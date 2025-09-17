  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jamaica's Christopher Taylor reveals how Noah Lyles eased his nerves en route to personal best at World Athletics Championships

Jamaica's Christopher Taylor reveals how Noah Lyles eased his nerves en route to personal best at World Athletics Championships

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:19 GMT
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles (L) congratulates Christopher Taylor after qualifying for the Men's 200m semifinals at the World Championships - Source: Getty

Jamaican sprinter Christopher Taylor revealed what Noah Lyles and Andre de Grasse said to him ahead of the first round of the Men's 200m event at the Tokyo World Championships. Taylor, who posted a personal-best time of 20.26 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals, stated that he received a few words of encouragement from Lyles and de Grasse ahead of the event.

Ad

Noah Lyles competed in the same heat as Taylor, and finished first with a time of 19.99 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals. Andre de Grasse also ran on the same heat, however, he failed to qualify as he finished in fourth place with a time of 20.30 seconds. It was Christopher Taylor who finished ahead of him in third place.

In an interview after the event, Taylor revealed what Lyles and de Grasse had said to him in the call room:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They said "Welcome to the 200s." I was a bit nervous and they could see it. They were talking to me in the call room, saying "Yo just relax, have some water, drop the shoulder and take deep breaths." And when I actually qualified, they said, "Welcome to the 200s, and all the best for the next round."
Ad
"I mean I was elated. That was the plan - to come out here today, run a personal best, and make it to the next round. And I did just that."
Ad

Noah Lyles is coming off the back of a third-placed finish in the 100m event at the World Championships. He will be looking to add to his World Championship gold medal tally on Friday.

Noah Lyles discusses advice he gave to Christopher Taylor after first round of 200m at World Championships

Lyles in action during the 200m at the World Championships - Source: Getty
Lyles in action during the 200m at the World Championships - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles discussed the advice he gave Christopher Taylor following the first round of the 200m at the World Championships. In an interview on Citius Magazine, he said: (2:34 onwards)

Ad
"We were in the call room and me and Andre were, you know, just sitting next to each other. He was on the other side of Andre and Andre's like, 'Hey, man. What you look nervous for?' He's like, 'I am nervous.' I'm like, 'Oh, bro, ain't nothing to be nervous about. It's just a first round. It's just another 200.' And then we got to the end of the race and, you know, he got third. I'm like, 'See, it's just another 200 and now you just get ready for the next one.'"
Ad
youtube-cover

Lyles was also asked if he sees himself as a mentor to other athletes, to which he said he has gained that role within his group.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harshvardhan Shankar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications