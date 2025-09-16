Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield calls out a fan for questioning her absence from track after engagement to Olympic Champion

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, recently slammed a fan for questioning her absence from the track after her engagement with the American athlete. The Jamaican hasn't competed following her Paris Olympics campaign.Bromfield competed in the 400m and mixed 4x400m relay races at the Paris Olympics, where she couldn't make it to the finals of both events. Even though she earned a third-place finish in the 400m heats, she fell short of advancing to the finals after an eighth-place finish in the semi-finals.Shortly after this, in October 2024, Bromfield got engaged to Lyles. Questioning her notable absence from all the events of the 2025 track season, one of the users on social media stated that she has stopped running for a man, referring to Lyles.&quot;So you stop run fi a man,&quot; the user wrote.Calling out the fan for his statement, the Jamaican sang praises of the Olympic champion, mentioning all the things he has done for her, writing:&quot;You did a run fi buy a house but he bought us one. Wanted to travel the world and the flight are paid 😫 wanted to start a business and he is investing. You wa run for me?&quot;Noah Lyles was last seen in action at the World Championships, where he ran in the 100m dash, claiming a bronze medal after clocking 9.89s. He was bested by his Jamaican rivals, Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson; however, he did not have any bitterness, as he celebrated the bronze medal by kissing his fiancée, who was cheering for him from the stands.Amid her time away from the track, Bromfield has been busy with photoshoots, attending events, and vacationing with Lyles by her side.Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, opened up about attending the Met Gala's after-party with the AmericanNoah Lyles turned heads with his appearance at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, wearing a stunning suit, which was accessorized with silver jewelry. Shortly after this, he attended the Met Gala after-party with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, and here, he donned a check-patterned suit enhanced with a silver necklace.The Jamaican athlete captured the attention with her outfit, as she rocked a suit from Lyles' wardrobe. She flaunted her outfit on Instagram, where she uploaded a bunch of pictures from her appearance and penned a note in the caption, making her feelings known about attending the after-party.&quot;MET GALA after party 🎉🎊 I decided to go last minute but thank to @bootlegrocstar we raided Noah’s closet a created a look 🔥🔥 I love it,&quot; Bromfield wrote. Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield met each other for the first time in 2017 on social media and went on a date after talking to each other for a while; however, it didn't turn out as a romantic connection initially. After staying friends for five years, they went on another date in 2022 and have been together ever since.