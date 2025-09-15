  • home icon
WATCH: Noah Lyles shares heartwarming moment with Junelle Bromfield after podium finish at World Championships amid challenging season

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 15, 2025 06:06 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and Leylah Fernandez at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles made the rounds on the internet as he celebrated his bronze medal win by kissing his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, who had been cheering him on from the stands. Lyles couldn't defend his 100m title, falling behind his Jamaican rivals, Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson.

Noah Lyles first connected with Junelle Bromfield in 2017, but remained friends despite going out on a date. They further met at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and officially started dating in 2022. Lyles and Bromfield have been strong since then, getting engaged in October 2024 after their individual Paris Olympic campaigns.

Continuing to train together and planning their cross-cultural marriage in 2026, Lyles and his fiancée graced the 2025 World Championships, with him competing and her cheering as his strongest supporter. The 28-year-old clinched the bronze win in the 100m, behind his Paris Olympic rivals, Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson.

Despite not winning the gold, Lyles didn't express any bitterness. Rather, he engaged in post-race celebrations and even did the Kamehameha pose, inspired by Goku. With the US flag around him, he ran to the stands to Junelle Bromfield and sealed his achievement with a kiss.

Here are some shots of the moment:

Lyles had a season marred by injuries, missing the beginning of the season. While he secured 200m wins in the national and global events, he couldn't replicate his 100m Olympic feat this year. He lost two races at the Diamond League stops to the reigning World champion, Seville.

Noah Lyles expressed anticipation for the 200m after a challenging year

Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles was a heavy favorite heading into the race, having showcased his dominance in 2023 and 2024. However, a tendon injury in 2025 cost him a few top podium finishes, and he entered the World Championships with an open mind.

Following his defeat, the six-time World medalist took to his X handle to reflect on his performance and show excitement for the 200m, scheduled to kick off with the heats on September 17, 2025.

"I Got Nothing But The Joy of the Lord in my heart. It has been a very challenging year. Being able to give my all on the race that meant the most is all I can ask for. Next is the 200m my favorite," he wrote.

Lyles was at the 2025 Met Gala this year, but her fiancé didn't attend the main red carpet event. However, the latter joined the fellow Olympian in the after-party.

