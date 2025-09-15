WATCH: Oblique Seville defeating Noah Lyles sends French and Jamaican athletes into frenzy of cheers at 2025 World Championships 

Oblique Seville's dominance on the World Championships track made Jamaican and French athletes jump out of their seats in celebration. Seville achieved glory in the men's 100m, leaving 2023 World and Olympic champion, Noah Lyles, in third. Oblique Seville, 24, has been working his way to the top since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He shortly missed making the Olympic team and fell out of the podium at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. At the same Worlds in 2025, Seville cemented his status as one of the top 100m athletes as he ripped the field apart to bag his maiden World title. Some athletes, seemingly Jamaican and French, were watching the race backstage when the thrill of the event brought them to the edge of their seats. When Seville trounced his countryman Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles, the athletes jumped out of their seats in celebration, excitedly overturning the table. Here's the video that has been making rounds on the internet:In another clip, track legend Usain Bolt was seen throwing his fists into the air to celebrate his fellow Jamaicans' success.Seville had tough luck at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite topping the semifinals in 9.81s. He injured his hamstring and could only finish last in the finals, where Lyles and Thompson finished first and second with five thousandths of a second difference. Oblique Seville revealed the reason that got him the win at the 2025 World ChampionshipsSeville at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)Oblique Seville unfurled his prowess at the London and Lausanne Diamond League stops, defeating World and Olympic champions for the 100m title. He also earned podium finishes at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League and was second behind Kishane Thompson at the Jamaican Championships. After his victorious campaign at the 2025 Worlds, Seville admitted that he mastered the mental part of the game, only focusing on himself to reach the top. &quot;To win this gold medal is something special to me. Track and field is both mental and physical. But, to be honest, I think I have mastered the mental part of it. Other people are doing and talking about other things, but I just focus on me, and that is why I managed to get this victory,&quot; he said. (BBC.com)The 24-year-old boasts two silver medals from the Pan American U20 Championships. As a junior, he bagged two gold medals at the 2019 Carifta Games.