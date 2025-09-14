WATCH: Usain Bolt roars in celebration as Jamaica's Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson bag gold and silver at World Championships 2025

Track legend Usain Bolt cheered on from the sidelines as Jamaican sprinters Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson finished first and second respectively in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Seville managed to grab his first World title in the 100m by recording a time of 9.77 seconds, becoming the first Jamaican male to do so since Bolt in 2015. Thompson recorded a time of 9.82 seconds to earn the silver medal, while defending champion Noah Lyles grabbed the bronze medal. Usain Bolt, who retired from the sport in 2017, has been an active supporter of Jamaica's track and field athletes since doing so. Bolt has publicly praised Seville and Thompson in particular, and even said that they could earn a 1-2 finish before the event. In a post shared on X, Bolt expressed his praise for the two stars, writing:Usain St. Leo Bolt @usainboltLINKCongrats congrats congrats 1-2 🇯🇲A user replied to his post with a video of him celebrating as they earned a 1-2 finish:Oblique Seville works under Usain Bolt's former coach, Glen Mills. Bolt also expressed previously that Seville could win the world title in Tokyo, expressing his confidence in the rising talent. What Usain Bolt said about Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville ahead of the World Athletics Championships Bolt at the 2025 Ultimate Championships Launch Party - Source: GettyUsain Bolt expressed his confidence in Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. According to NBC, Bolt said: “I think we’re looking good this year. They both are on a better path this year. With Kishane, I think he might have gotten the jitters out from last year. But I think that was the main thing. It was his first big, major championship (at the 2024 Olympics), right? To get into the finals and be one of the favorites is always going to be tough. So I think that’s something that is good for him. When it comes to Oblique, I think he’s been there so many times. I think it’s just his time.”Bolt also spoke about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who will be retiring after the World Championships:&quot;I’m proud to have said I’ve known her from the juniors and seen her come up through the ranks and done so greatly. I look forward to seeing her last race, just to cheer her on actually in the stadium live.&quot;Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished 6th in the Women's 100m finals, ending her decorated career in Tokyo.