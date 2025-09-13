  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "That man was panicking in the back"- Noah Lyles offers take on Oblique Seville's slow start in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships

"That man was panicking in the back"- Noah Lyles offers take on Oblique Seville's slow start in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 13, 2025 18:44 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and Oblique Seville The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles shared his thoughts on Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville’s slow start in the opening heat of the men’s 100m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Ad

Lining up in Heat 1, Oblique Seville, the fifth-fastest in the world this season, had a sluggish start with a reaction time of 0.286s, the slowest among the eight runners. South Africa’s Gift Leotlela (9.87) and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi (9.88) both set personal bests and finished first and second, while Seville recovered to clock 9.93s, finishing third and advancing to the 100m semifinals.

In a post-race interview, Noah Lyles, who won his heat in 9.95s, commented on Seville’s reaction time. Lyles said he expected Seville to have a bad start because he was panicking before the race, and added that Seville will come back strong in the final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Yeah, I knew that was gonna happen. That man was panicking in the back. But hey, he’s a gamer, so hopefully he’ll get it back, and now we’ll have a great final,” Noah Lyles said. (CNBC & Peacock)
Ad

Oblique Seville has defeated Lyles twice this season in Diamond League meets in London and Lausanne.

Meanwhile, Lyles, who began his 2025 season late due to injuries, won Heat 3 in 9.95s, followed by Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake in 10.07s and Bahamas’ Terrence Jones in 10.16s. His rival Kishane Thompson, who narrowly lost to Lyles in the Paris 2024 final, also won his heat in 9.95s to qualify for the semifinals.

Noah Lyles revealed what drives him ahead of World Championships title defense

Noah Lyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about what keeps him focused going into the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The 28-year-old is the defending world champion in both the 100m and 200m events.

Ad
“I’d say remembering my Why would be the most important coming out of the Olympics, remembering why I’m doing this, why I’m chasing records, why I’m chasing times, why I’m chasing to be great. That is probably the most important thing, because you can win and then get to the top of the mountain and be like, ‘Well, what do I do now?’ So knowing why you decide to climb in the first place, I think, is the most important thing,” Lyles said. (via Olympics)

The men’s 100m semifinals and final will both take place on Sunday, September 14, with the semis at 7:43 a.m. ET and the final at 9:20 a.m. ET.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications