The men's 100m heats on the first day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 saw several top athletes, such as reigning champion Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson, compete to book their place in the semifinals. Competing in the third heat of the race, Lyles clocked 9.95 seconds to win the race to qualify for the semifinals on Sunday, September 14.
The men's 100m defending champion defeated the likes of Ackeem Blake, who eventually finished second in 10.07 seconds. Lyles' main rival in the 100m in Tokyo, Thompson, convincingly won the second heat of the race after clocking 9.95 seconds. Notably, no other athletes in this heat breached the 10-second mark, with Eliezer Ajibi finishing second in 10.19 seconds.
Oblique Seville, who has defeated Noah Lyles twice this season, finished 3rd in the first heats of the race after clocking a time of 9.93 seconds. Kayinsola Ajayi and Gift Leotela defeated Seville in the race. USA's Kenny Bednarek also qualified for the 100m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 after winning the 4th heat in 10.01 seconds.
200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, also booked his place in the semifinals after winning the fifth heat in 10.07 seconds, beating Andre De Grasse and Courtney Lindsey. On that note, let's know all the athletes who qualified for the 100m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025.
All the athletes who qualified for the semifinals of the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Here is the list of all the athletes who qualified for the men's 100m semifinals of the World Athletics Championships 2025 (Q refers to the athletes who qualified through the top-three spots in their respective heats, while q refers to the athletes who qualified courtesy of the top three run times in the heats):
- Gift Leotela, South Africa- 9.87 (Q)
- Kayinsola Ajayi, Nigeria- 9.88 (Q)
- Oblique Seville, Jamaica- 9.93 (Q)
- Kishane Thompson, Jamaica- 9.95 (Q)
- Eliezer Adjibi, Canada- 10.19 (Q)
- Ronal Longa, Colombia- 10.21 (Q)
- Noah Lyles, USA- 9.95 (Q)
- Ackeem Blake, Jamaica- 10.07 (Q)
- Terrence Jones, Bahamas- 10.16 (Q)
- Kenny Bednarek, USA- 10.01 (Q)
- Jerome Blake, Canada- 10.05 (Q)
- Jeremiaz Azu, Great Britain- 10.10 (Q)
- Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 10.07 (Q)
- Andre De Grasse, Canada- 10.16 (Q)
- Courtney Lindsey, USA- 10.19 (Q)
- Israel Okon, Nigeria- 10.04 (Q)
- Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain- 10.06 (Q)
- Marcell Jacobs, Italy- 10.20 (Q)
- Akani Simbine, South Africa- 10.02 (Q)
- Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ghana- 10.09 (Q)
- Ferdinand Omanyala, Kenya- 10.12 (Q)
- Romell Glave, Great Britain- 10.00 (q)
- Elvis Afrifa, Netherlands- 10.15 (q)
- Puripol Boonson, Thailand- 10.15 (q)