Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson's training look ahead of World Championships

Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet, expressed her reaction to Sha'Carri Richardson's training glimpses. Notably, both Bednarek and Richardson are hotshot participants for the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled to start later this week.
Nicollet, who is also an athlete and golfer by profession, takes an immense interest in her boyfriend's sport and often supports him. Thereby, the Indian origin golfer was seen admiring one of Bednarek's US teammates, Richardson.
Richardson, who hasn't had a great season so far, besides a second-place finish at the Zurich Diamond League finals, shared a picture from her training sessions on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Richardson was seen with her headphones on and in her training attire.
Nicollet commented on the story with an emoji to express her admiration for Richardson.
At the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Kenny Bednarek will run both the 100m and 200m events. His major competitors in these events include the defending champion of these events, Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, etc.
On the other hand, Sha'Carri Richardson will look to defend her 100m title in the event and will face an in-form Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the pathway to her goal.
Kenny Bednarek makes his feelings known after a podium finish at the Silesia Diamond League 2025
Kenny Bednarek shared his thoughts after a third-place finish at the Silesia Diamond League last month. He finished behind Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles in this only DL event in the 2025 season.
During an interview after the race, Bednarek said that he was trying to conserve just enough energy for the race after his campaign at the USATF Outdoor Nationals. Additionally, he also claimed that the results could have been different if he were fresh. He said, via Citius Mag:
"Coming all the way out here, I was just trying to recover every single day, just to make sure I had the energy to compete. I got to look at the race, but I felt like I could have had a better start, but finish was strong, and I am just really excited, and I mean, this is a kind of preview of what's to show out in Tokyo. I said, me with fresh legs, you guys are going to see something different."
During the conversation, Kenny Bednarek also remarked that he wanted to produce a good race for fans in Silesia.