Kenny Bednarek makes major announcement about his rematch with Noah Lyles at Lausanne Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek has announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Lausanne Diamond League, where he was poised to face Noah Lyles after their heated finish at the USA Track and Field Championships. The Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled on August 20 at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium.At the USATF Nationals, both American athletes locked horns in the 200m race. Lyles finished in first place with 19.63 seconds, and Bednarek followed him with 19.67 seconds. As soon as they crossed the finish line, Lyles was seen staring at his fellow teammate, who then pushed him around, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.Bednarek and Lyles were poised to compete against each other again in the much-anticipated race at the Lausanne Diamond League. However, Bednarek has withdrawn from the event on his coach's suggestion to focus on upcoming events, including the World Championships in Tokyo (from September 13 to 21), and the Silesia Diamond League (August 16) at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland."Will not be running in the Lausanne Diamond League race. Coach's plan - Poland and World Championships up next," Bednarek announced via Instagram.Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's withdrawal announcement. (Image source: Instagram story@kenny_bednarekFollowing the fierce finals at the Lausanne Diamond League, Bednarek called out Lyles for his "unsportsmanlike" actions.Kenny Bednarek makes his feelings known after competing at the 2025 USATF ChampionshipsKenny Bednarek during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)Along with the 200m, Kenny Bednarek competed in the 100m and clinched the title with a personal best time of 9.79 seconds. Following the feats, he earned a spot in the World Championships' 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. After his appearance at the National Championships, he reflected on how last year's setback made him stronger and more focused."USATF Championships ✅ What a weekend. Five rounds across two events, a new personal best, my first national title and a spot on Team USA in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. This sport has a way of testing you. Last year humbled me, but it also made me sharper. Every setback became a lesson, and every race this season has been part of the climb back. To leave Eugene with a national title and a 9.79 on the clock means a lot, but I'm not done," he wrote on Instagram."I came up just short in the 200m final, but I'm happy with the performance and ready for the next one. I'm healthy, locked in and grateful for every step of this journey," Bednarek added. Kenny Bednarek won a silver medal in the 200m at the Olympics last year.