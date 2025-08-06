  • home icon
  • Kenny Bednarek makes major announcement about his rematch with Noah Lyles at Lausanne Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek makes major announcement about his rematch with Noah Lyles at Lausanne Diamond League

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:53 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kenny Bednarek has announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Lausanne Diamond League, where he was poised to face Noah Lyles after their heated finish at the USA Track and Field Championships. The Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled on August 20 at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium.

At the USATF Nationals, both American athletes locked horns in the 200m race. Lyles finished in first place with 19.63 seconds, and Bednarek followed him with 19.67 seconds. As soon as they crossed the finish line, Lyles was seen staring at his fellow teammate, who then pushed him around, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

Bednarek and Lyles were poised to compete against each other again in the much-anticipated race at the Lausanne Diamond League. However, Bednarek has withdrawn from the event on his coach's suggestion to focus on upcoming events, including the World Championships in Tokyo (from September 13 to 21), and the Silesia Diamond League (August 16) at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland.

"Will not be running in the Lausanne Diamond League race. Coach's plan - Poland and World Championships up next," Bednarek announced via Instagram.
Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's withdrawal announcement. (Image source: Instagram story@kenny_bednarek
Screenshot of Kenny Bednarek's withdrawal announcement. (Image source: Instagram story@kenny_bednarek

Following the fierce finals at the Lausanne Diamond League, Bednarek called out Lyles for his "unsportsmanlike" actions.

Kenny Bednarek makes his feelings known after competing at the 2025 USATF Championships

Kenny Bednarek during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)
Kenny Bednarek during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Along with the 200m, Kenny Bednarek competed in the 100m and clinched the title with a personal best time of 9.79 seconds. Following the feats, he earned a spot in the World Championships' 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. After his appearance at the National Championships, he reflected on how last year's setback made him stronger and more focused.

"USATF Championships ✅ What a weekend. Five rounds across two events, a new personal best, my first national title and a spot on Team USA in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. This sport has a way of testing you. Last year humbled me, but it also made me sharper. Every setback became a lesson, and every race this season has been part of the climb back. To leave Eugene with a national title and a 9.79 on the clock means a lot, but I’m not done," he wrote on Instagram.
"I came up just short in the 200m final, but I’m happy with the performance and ready for the next one. I’m healthy, locked in and grateful for every step of this journey," Bednarek added.

Kenny Bednarek won a silver medal in the 200m at the Olympics last year.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

